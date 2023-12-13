Equitymultiple Partners With Marcus & Millichap To Deliver Best Real Estate Investment Products

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / EquityMultiple , the innovative real estate investing platform for self-directed investors, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), the largest firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services in the United States. Marcus & Millichap and EquityMultiple serve a similar market of highly informed, self-directed real estate investors, and both firms see the partnership as a symbiotic path to growth going forward.





Since inception in 2015, EquityMultiple has developed a more targeted, institutional approach to the real estate crowdfunding concept. While other brands in the space have taken on venture capital funding, EquityMultiple has grown its business and portfolio through strategic partnerships and a disciplined focus on asset management. Through its nationwide network of nearly 50,000 self-directed investors, EquityMultiple has provided financing for hundreds of real estate transactions. EquityMultiple has thus provided flexible capital markets solutions to dozens of sponsors and operators across the U.S. in various forms: JV equity (LP and co-GP); senior debt; mezzanine and subordinate debt; and preferred equity.

On top of its "full capital stack" financing solutions, EquityMultiple also provides a unique set of benefits to sponsors:



Surety of funding. The firm uses capital raised via its Alpine Note offering to serve a treasury function, accelerating funding.

Streamlined investor management. The firm maintains excellent customer communication via its Investor Relations Team, including asset performance reporting and tax document delivery. Ongoing support from its experienced Asset Management Team.

EquityMultiple looks forward to bringing these benefits to Marcus & Millichap's network of sponsors, operators, and brokers. The partnership also brings clear benefits to individual investors seeking streamlined access to a broader set of opportunities.

Remarked EquityMultiple CEO and Co-Founder Charles Clinton, "Since 2015 we have brought individual investors access to the types of commercial real estate that have long been hallmarks of institutional portfolios. Our mission is to bring the benefits of private-market CRE to a broader community of investors: uncorrelated return potential, tax advantages, and the potential for cash flow and appreciation across market cycles. Our partnership with Marcus & Millichap is an exciting step for our firm and for the real estate investing fintech space more broadly."

J.D. Parker, Marcus & Millichap's chief operating officer, Eastern Division stated, "With this partnership, we continue our longstanding tradition of providing the commercial real estate industry with advantages that groundbreaking technologies have to offer. EquityMultiple's diverse array of real estate investment products expand a service line and broadens our spectrum of debt and equity sources."

Marious Sjulsen, EquityMultiple's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder said of the opportunities going forward, "Marcus & Millichap is a phenomenal resource for commercial real estate investors and operators. At EquityMultiple, reach and diversification are core to what we bring to accredited investors. Through our partnership with Marcus & Millichap, EquityMultiple investors will benefit from deeper and broader access to transactions. At the same time, Marcus & Millichap's network of brokers, advisers, and buyers will benefit from curated access to a broader set of opportunities on the EquityMultiple platform, including timely CRE private credit investments; GP funds; and a diverse set of individual assets including potentially counter-cyclical sectors like self-storage, last-mile industrial, and multifamily."

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a leading investment management and technology firm whose mission is to provide unique real estate private equity and private credit opportunities to accredited investors. EquityMultiple's network of 50,000 investors has participated in over $5 billion in commercial real estate transactions since 2015. The firm partners with experienced real estate operators in strong markets across the country and offers investments in both individual properties and funds through its innovative platform. For more information, please visit .

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit .

