Trinsic Launches Reusable Identity Powered By Verifiable Credentials And Passkeys

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Trinsic Connect enables one-click identity verification through partnerships with best-in-class document verification and biometrics companies.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Trinsic, a market-leading reusable identity platform, launches its newest product, Trinsic Connect , a one-click identity verification solution utilizing verifiable credentials, digital wallets, and passkeys. Applications can now instantly verify and onboard new users through Trinsic's reusable identity network.



Trinsic logo



According to leading analysts at Liminal, the market for reusable identity will reach $266 by 2027 . The recent rise of AI-generated media, age verification, and trust and safety online are all driving the need for better forms of digital identity. Today, users repeatedly photograph physical identity documents in order to prove who they are throughout the digital world. With Trinsic Connect, after users verify once, they can easily reuse that verification in the future. This turns identity verification from a minutes-long ordeal with document scans into one click, greatly boosting participation and conversion.

Trinsic Connect's one-click verification is optimized for use cases when a business needs trusted data, but is hesitant to introduce friction into the user experience. For example:



Verified profile: Marketplaces, content platforms, and social apps use Trinsic to authenticate a user's listed name matches the name printed on a government-issued ID.

Wallet onboarding: Digital wallet apps use Trinsic to ensure wallets are provisioned to the right user. Proof of age: Websites seeking to comply with age verification regulations use Trinsic to ensure users exceed an age threshold in a privacy-preserving manner.

Trinsic's innovative use of passkeys solves the problem of key management for users, giving them a strong, biometric-authentication that also encrypts their data. By using App Clips on iOS and Instant Apps on Android, Trinsic Connect allows users to create a persistent identity across a network of applications without first requiring an app-download.

Utilizing standards like decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials (VCs), Trinsic creates a privacy-preserving identity where users can prove things about themselves without needing to "phone home" to the issuer of the data. Businesses that wish to use Trinsic Connect can gain access to hundreds of thousands of currently verified users plus upcoming integrations with government eID schemes. To learn more about Trinsic Connect or to get started integrating it into your application, visit the Trinsic website .

About Trinsic

Trinsic is the leading infrastructure for building reusable identity products. In 2022 Trinsic raised an $8.5 million seed round led by Georgian alongside Osage Venture Partners, Kickstart Seed Fund and notable angel investors from the identity space. To explore how Trinsic can enable reusable identity in your applications visit trinsic .

