Korman Siblings' Friday Night Movie Podcast Wins Big At 2023 Signal Awards And Expands With Substack Newsletter

Friday Night Movie

Friday Night Movie Podcast Hosts in the Studio



The Korman siblings' dynamic that has captivated listeners expands this year with a weekly Substack newsletter . This newsletter, an extension of the Shai, Lily, and Becky's engaging banter, will offer show highlights, curated movie and TV recommendations, and a trove of personal childhood photos. "Friday Night Movie is more than just a podcast; it's a family that continues to grow," said Shai Korman.

For more information about the Friday Night Movie Podcast, please contact Shai Korman, [email protected] .

Follow Friday Night Movie at frinightmovie or @frinightmovie on social media, and subscribe to their new Substack newsletter .

Contact Information

Shai Korman

Producer / Co-Host

[email protected]

703-879-6464

Related Images