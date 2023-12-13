Sales Talent Inc. Was Named A Market Leader By G2 For Its Recruitment Agencies And Staffing Agencies Categories For Winter 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Sales Talent, Inc. was one of only three recruiting firms to be named a Market Leader in both recruiting categories.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Sales Talent, Inc. , a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales recruiting firm, announced today that they had won three of G2's coveted awards, Market Leader - Recruitment Agencies, Market Leader - Staffing Agencies and Clients Love us.



"We're proud of our work for our clients and the talent they hire through our services. The 84 5-star reviews on G2 reflect just how much our team cares. It's an honor to be recognized as Market Leaders in all of G2's first-ever awards for recruiting companies."

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for startup SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

