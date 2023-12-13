TMG Adds Chief Growth Officer, Chief Operations Officer To Fast-Growing Consultancy Amid Record Year

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) As CGO, Noel will leverage his expertise to shape transformative ecommerce, content, and digital experience journeys for B2B solution leader TMG and their clients.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / TMG , an independently-owned, end-to-end digital experience and engineering firm, specializing in strategy, commerce, and experience for enterprise B2B clients, today announced that it has named two executives to key positions. Ryan Noel joins the company as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), and Saraha Burnett will serve as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Burnett was promoted from her current role as Head of Strategy & Delivery for TMG. "These additions to our executive team mark the next step in TMG's journey as we grow strategically and work to provide the highest level of service to our clients," said Pat Bonuso, Chief Executive Officer of TMG. "Ryan and Saraha are seasoned veterans in the technology space and their expertise further sets TMG apart from other digital experience firms."

In his role, Noel will oversee all growth efforts, with a focus on new business expansion and enhancing strategic alliances. Noel brings with him over two decades of experience navigating and solving the complex digital challenges of B2B customers while delivering meaningful business value to clients through innovative solutions. Noel joins TMG from Hero Digital where he led Growth and Alliances, and Gorilla Group (a Wunderman Thompson Company) where he served as Chief Growth Officer, building an extensive background in the B2B technology industry.

Burnett has been instrumental in scaling and driving the growth of TMG over the past four years, leading the development of TMG's internal processes and client deliverables. As the COO, Burnett will champion operational excellence both culturally and technologically, maintaining a reporting line to Chief Executive Officer Pat Bonuso.

These key positions bolster TMG's leadership profile as the firm continues to add employee headcount to support expanding client needs and strategic partnerships.

TMG cuts to the core of business needs and clearly, efficiently, and expertly delivers technology, strategy, and experience solutions to enterprise companies for maximized success. Their scaled agile framework and commitment to responsibility, improvement, and collaboration provides their clients with tangible results and a technology partner they can trust.

