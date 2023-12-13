(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Metrodora Institute Appoints Dr. Brent P. Goodman, MD, as Chief Medical Officer to Propel Innovations in Complex Multisystem Disorder Care

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Metrodora Institute, a leading multispecialty healthcare institute, announces the appointment of Brent P. Goodman, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Goodman will play a key role as a member of the company's executive leadership team, driving innovation and advancing patient care for individuals with complex multisystem disorders.

"As Metrodora Institute ventures into the future of healthcare innovation, it was critical for us to bring on visionaries who have a proven history of executing on a shared mission for our patient population. Dr. Goodman was the obvious choice as one of the most respected and recognized physician leaders in this space," said John Wirthlin, CEO, Metrodora Institute.

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Goodman will accelerate Metrodora Institute's vision of reimaging care for patients with complex multisystem disorders by leveraging his clinical expertise, research acumen, and commitment to deploying cutting-edge healthcare technologies.

Dr. Goodman stated, "I look forward to working with the Metrodora team to drive innovation, advance new therapies and contribute to improving patient care for this historically underserved patient population. I am inspired by Metrodora's noble vision and am excited to start this new chapter of my career."

Dr. Goodman, an M.D. graduate from Tufts University School of Medicine, is a board-certified Neurologist with expertise in Autonomic and Neuromuscular Medicine. He completed his residency at Mayo Clinic, followed by a Neurophysiology and Neuromuscular fellowship. Dr. Goodman founded the Autonomic program at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, has lectured nationally and internationally, and received multiple teaching awards, including a Lifetime Educator award from the Mayo Clinic. His leadership extends beyond clinical practice, as evidenced by his roles on the Sjögren's Foundation Board, Dysautonomia International Medical Advisory Board, and other prestigious national committees. With years of leadership in the complex multisystem disorder space, Dr. Goodman established the Mayo Clinic Arizona as a premier destination for patients with autonomic nervous system disorders.

His dedication to practice, research and education is an invaluable addition to the leadership of Metrodora Institute and will further highlight the unique offerings of the destination medical center. His impactful research, encompasses over 70 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, includes pioneering work on dysautonomia in Sjögren's disease, critical illness neuromyopathy, and COVID-19 Dysautonomia. In practice, Dr. Goodman has served in various roles, EMG laboratory director, Autonomic laboratory director, Neuromuscular chair, and was a longstanding practice chair for the department of Neurology.

About Metrodora Institute - Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Metrodora Institute was founded in 2021 with the vision of reimagining care for patients with complex multisystem disorders. Metrodora is uniquely positioned to advance the latest clinical care, develop, and commercialize new diagnostic tests and therapeutics for patients living with these often debilitating conditions. Metrodora Institute has created an innovative offering with a collaborative multidisciplinary approach to medicine. Metrodora currently treats neurological, gastrointestinal, immunological, autoimmune, pain and metabolic disorders.

