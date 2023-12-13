Toon Boom Appoints Colin Bohm As New Chief Executive Officer

Colin Bohm, New CEO of Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Colin Bohm has a long track record of success in the content production and entertainment industry. He joins Toon Boom from Corus Entertainment, where he most recently served as EVP of Content and Corporate Strategy.

Bohm has a long track record of success in the content production and entertainment industry. He joins Toon Boom from Corus Entertainment, where he most recently served as EVP of Content and Corporate Strategy. Bohm's appointment follows Integrated Media Company's (IMC's) purchase of Toon Boom from Corus earlier this year. Bohm held a diverse range of positions over his two-decade tenure at Corus, most recently responsible for its original content businesses including Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kids Can Press, and previously, Toon Boom, in addition to overseeing business development, global strategic partnerships and several M&A initiatives.

"I've been fortunate to witness Toon Boom's growth and impact over the past decade, and it's a privilege to now lead the company into its exciting next chapter as an independent company," said Bohm. "I look forward to partnering closely with the talented Toon Boom team and IMC to provide robust and comprehensive solutions for content creators everywhere."

"Colin is an exceptional leader and seasoned operator with an invaluable blend of leadership skills, strategic thinking, and deep industry experience," said Ori Winitizer, Partner at IMC. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Colin and witnessing his significant contributions in the days ahead. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Toon Boom and IMC family."

"As we build a world-class platform for content creation and production workflow tools, Colin's leadership, insight, and decades of experience will be integral to realizing our vision for a broader and more innovative ecosystem," said Yuning Zhang of IMC. "With his guidance, we are confident that the Toon Boom team will continue to thrive."

Following the acquisition by IMC, Toon Boom has taken important steps toward expanding its creative software business in new markets and verticals, with new product launches planned for 2024. For additional information and to keep abreast of the latest in product and industry news, visit toonboom.

About Toon Boom Animation Inc.

For 30 years and counting, Toon Boom Animation has been the global leader in pre-production and 2D animation software with clients in over 140 countries. The organization has made its mark with products which include Harmony (end-to-end animation) and Storyboard Pro (storyboarding and layout), which continue to build upon their reputation for high-performance tools that push the limits of creativity. Producer (production management) and Harmony Gaming (drawing and animation tools for game development) are the most recent new products to join the line-up. Disney Television Animation, Bento Box, Fox Television Animation, Dog Head, Toei Animation, The SPA Studios, Xilam and Boulder Media, are just a few examples of our high-profile clients. To learn more about Toon Boom, visit: toonboo .

