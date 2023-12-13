Aclarity Recognized By Frost & Sullivan For PFAS Company Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MANSFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Aclarity , the leading PFAS "forever chemicals" destruction company, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2023 Company of the Year, and was identified as best-in-class in the North American per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances treatment industry.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process assesses best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company: visionary innovation and performance and customer impact. The announcement comes on the heels of a $16 million Series A fundraising earlier this year.

"Unlike the competitive methods for handling PFAS in wastewaters by merely transferring the chemicals within our environment, Aclarity's solutions have a one-of-its-kind electrochemical oxidation system that destroys PFAS contaminants, ammonia, and biochemical oxygen demand with incredibly low energy at 5 kW-hr/m3," said Victoria Courtade, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst.

Aclarity excels in many of the North American PFAS treatment space criteria, leading to the company being recognized with this award. It leads the market by providing PFAS treatment solutions that enable industrial facilities and landfills to eliminate PFAS efficiently and safely. Specifically, the company's industry-leading OctaTM product enables customers to destroy PFAS contaminants and cost-effectively reduce downstream risk. Aclarity works closely with its clients during the pre- and post-purchase journey and provides a full Destruction as a ServiceTM offering -this covers everything from selecting the optimal support treatment processes to providing full operations and customer support to manage their PFAS waste effectively.

"This award is a well-deserved recognition for Aclarity. Having Aclarity as a portfolio company reflects our commitment to supporting transformative solutions that address PFAS challenges, and we look forward to supporting Aclarity's continued success in shaping the future of waste management," said Ginger Rothrock, Ph.D., Senior Director at HG Ventures.

Frost & Sullivan will also highlight Bliss Mullen with an in-depth fireside chat focused on the groundbreaking work of Aclarity. The fireside chat will feature a highlight reel of Aclarity's accomplishments this year. Earlier this year, Aclarity was also recognized as the winner of the Urban Water Challenge for its ability to effectively and efficiently destroy PFAS forever, along with being an honoree for the 2023 Bostinno Fire Awards.

About Aclarity Inc.

Aclarity is revolutionizing the elimination of persistent and hazardous "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which accumulate in humans, animals and persist indefinitely in our environment. Until now, the prevailing method of remediating PFAS has involved a perilous cycle of extraction and disposal, either by returning the extracted PFAS to landfills or by incinerating it and emitting aerosols into the atmosphere. Aclarity's technology employs electricity to sever the carbon and fluorine bonds that give PFAS compounds their durability, thus putting an end to the perpetual PFAS contamination cycle and destroying PFAS forever. For more information about Aclarity and its PFAS destruction technology, please visit

