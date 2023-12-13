(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Akeneo Appoints Two Additional Members to the C-suite and Celebrates A Monumental Year Highlighting Significant US Business Growth Other 2023 milestones include several industry-shaping product launches, an expanded customer roster, and a strategic acquisition

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced two more additions to the C-suite team and that it has experienced a surge of growth and momentum in 2023. Throughout the year, the company expanded its offerings and sharpened its operations to enhance product experiences for brands, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors on a global scale. Akeneo introduced a series of industry-shaping product updates, completed a strategic acquisition, honed its leadership team, garnered numerous accolades, and grew by over 100% in the US. The company also crossed the 850 worldwide customers threshold, led by major North American companies, including CarParts, Arc'Teryx, DSW, Nautica, Belvins, TaylorMade, and Chico's.

"Our exceptional growth over the past year has allowed us to attract amazing talent to our leadership team, including our newest C-suite member, Andy Tyra, as Chief Product Officer, " said Fred de Gombert, CEO and founder of Akeneo. "Andy will be instrumental in accelerating our product roadmap and achieving our ambitious goals. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere."

Product Updates and Launches

This year, Akeneo retained a solid competitive edge against other PIM vendors, solidifying its innovative suite of products to accelerate roadmap and overall growth:



Akeneo Supplier Data Manager is a simple, scalable, and collaborative way for retailers and distributors to collect product data from suppliers;

Akeneo Activation for Retail , which connects rich product information from Akeneo PIM to the product detail pages of retailers and marketplaces worldwide, was launched in March with 20 channels and has grown to over 300 destinations worldwide;

Additionally, Akeneo Product Cloud became available on the SAP® Store and Google Cloud Marketplace ; Akeneo acquired Unifa , the market-leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for data collection, cleansing, categorization, and enrichment pioneered by the industry's leading AI and machine learning (ML) experts, and leveraged this acquisition to create the first-ever AI for PX Center of Excellence .

Leadership Team

In 2023, Akeneo focused on cultivating, growing, and diversifying its leadership team. Akeneo is proud to have three females represented out of the four new C-suite team members appointed in 2023:



Andy Tyra was appointed to the leadership team as Chief Product Officer (CPO) in October, collaborating with the Engineering, Product, and Design teams to define Akeneo's overall technical and product strategy and lead the company toward operating in a multi-product modality. Tyra was a founding team member on AmazonFresh and AWS Marketplace, building these businesses to materiality from the very beginning. He also led Whereby as CEO in 2023.

Nadine Pichelot was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in November to support the company through its next phase by implementing infrastructure and processes that support profitable and sustainable growth. Pichelot brings 35 years of experience as a COO and CFO for global companies in the tech sector, including most recently at Anaplan.

Sabrina Jaksa joined Akeneo's C-suite as Chief People Officer, focusing on empowering employees to lead and grow with the next phase of corporate growth, increasing the gender diversity index, and improving employee satisfaction.

Kristin Naragon was promoted to Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer in January and has since played a pivotal role in propelling the company beyond its 2020-2023 objectives. This year, Naragon won the Gold TITAN Women in Business Award for the Female Executive of the Year in the Marketing category, and the She Runs It Changing the Game Awards for the No Apologies category. She was also appointed to the MACH Alliance executive board in July. Other significant additions to the leadership team include former Amazon VP Tim Kohn as Technology and Product Advisor and Camille Fant as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Awards / Leading Position Rankings

Akeneo secured awards in 2023 from numerous organizations, affirming its status as a leader in the industry:



Ventana Research Value Index Leader in PXM Research

Globee Awards for American Business Retail Company of the Year

Stevie® Award Silver Medalist Winner

SoftwareReviews 2023 PIM Software Awards Gold Medalist Winner The Software Report 's Top 100 Software Companies

To learn more, please visit .

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

