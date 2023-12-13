Moldova Extends NATO Partnership Until End Of '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Moldova announced on Wednesday the extension of the partnership plan with The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for the upcoming year, amid Russian objections.

Russian News Agency (TASS) quoted the Moldovan government as saying that partnership with NATO aims to improve their military combat capabilities and enhance cooperation in security fields, and extending partnership until the end of 2024.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has previously warned that Moldova's neutrality, although enshrined in its constitution, has become an increasingly talked-about topic, adding that she was ready to revisit the issue if the Moldovan people would want that.

Sources added that Moldova stressed the importance of engaging in integration with the European Union, noting that the NATO launched a public relations office and media center in the capital city of Chisinau.

Moldova suffers from destabilization relations with Russia, because of the alliance with Romania, a NATO member, adding that Moscow accuses Moldova in raising tension in the Pridnestrovian region, which is an unrecognized state internationally.

Russia has previously warned on the consequences regarding attempts of joining Soviet Republics, Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia's to NATO. (end)

