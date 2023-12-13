DCO Members Approve Kuwait's Presidency For Organization In 2025

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Members of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) approved in their administrative meeting Wednesday, State of Kuwait's presidency of the organization for 2025.

This came in the DCO second administrative video meeting, headed by Chairperson of the Digital Cooperation Organization and Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Kingdom of Bahrain Mohammad Al-Kaabi and with the presence of ministers and officials from representatives of member states and the Secretary-General of the Organization, Deemah Al-Yahya.

During the meeting, the DCO third General Assembly was announced to be held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on January 31, 2024, and the approval of Kuwait's presidency of the organization for 2025, in addition to discussing the DCO administrative and financial reports related for 2023.

The decisions of the second General Assembly meeting, which was held on February 5, 2023 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, were also reviewed.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is a global organization founded in November 2020 that aims to achieving social prosperity and the growth of the digital economy by unifying the efforts members to advance digital transformation and promote common interests.

It brings together 15 countries, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia. (end)

kns







MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107588906