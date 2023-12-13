Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation Snatch Of Lands In E. Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned on Wednesday the decision by the Israeli occupation to confiscate Palestinian lands in Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem for building an Air-train that passes over these lands.

In a statement, the League confirmed that this act represents a flagrant violation of international law and binding Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in the occupied territories.

The statement said that "the confiscation of lands, expropriation, and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem represent "a systematic plan to Judaize Jerusalem, undertaken by Israel, taking advantage of the global concern for its crimes in Gaza."

The League added that the international community must pay attention to the dangerous Israeli policies in sacred areas, especially in light of the fascist ideology of the far-right government that leads the Israeli occupation. (end)

