Oakbridge Insurance Expands With The Addition Of M D Iverson Group

M D Iverson Group

specializes in insurance for high-growth businesses and for the leaders of those companies whose needs exceed the ordinary. With a focus on more than simply writing insurance policies, they work with clients to improve processes now, while planning for the future.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance

"The M D Iverson Group brings us a unique customer base for our company and a leader who is truly committed to helping businesses grow," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "With our continued expansion, their addition further demonstrates our commitment to outstanding client relationships and innovative growth."

"Oakbridge has a remarkable footprint with a lot of good people," says Mike Iverson, the agency's principal. ""They have the qualities I look for in prospects and business partners, making this an easy choice. I look forward to what we can accomplish together as we become the premier firm in our industry"

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, M D Iverson Group

will maintain its office in Fairburn, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked as a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance .

About M D Iverson Group

M D Iverson Group specializes in providing customized insurance solutions and consulting services for growth-minded companies and high-net-worth individuals. At a time when most insurance firms are trying to sell you their "box of insurance products," M D Iverson Group has chosen to be different. Our goal is to design custom solutions for your specific needs, and our independence allows us to help you evaluate all of your insurance options. Whether it is the use of traditional products or a variety of alternative options, such as self-insurance, captive vehicles or a host of other options, they desire to help you evaluate what makes the most sense for you. Learn more:

mdiverson