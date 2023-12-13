Ninepoint Publishes 2024 Market Outlook For Alternative Investing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Offers Valuable Insights into Investing in Private Credit, Fixed Income, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Energy and Digital Assets

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“ Ninepoint ”), one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms, today issued a new report entitled“Ninepoint 2024 Market Outlook” that outlines the trends investors can expect in the coming year in alternative investing.

“There has been no single issue that has weighed as heavily on the minds of investors as the 'higher for longer' interest rate environment that we have found ourselves in, and the structural shift that it has created in the market,” said Ninepoint co-CEOs James Fox and John Wilson, in the report.“Geopolitical tensions, energy transition, and demographic headwinds have all contributed to a shift towards persistently higher costs and, as a result, higher levels of inflation and interest rates than we've witnessed over the past 15 years.”

Key highlights from each section of the outlook include:

2024 has the potential to be a watershed year for private credit in Canada. High interest rates and the pullback in lending by banks in 2023 laid the groundwork for both challenges and opportunities in the sector.While the rapid rise in interest rates has posed its challenges to the fixed income market, Ninepoint believes it is currently the best investing environment for bonds in 15 years.Infrastructure and certain sub-sectors or sub-industries in real estate, such as healthcare, cellular towers, data centers and industrials may outperform those facing either supply or demand issues, such as apartments and offices.Fears of a recession, the U.S. election cycle and market volatility are set to impact oil prices in 2024. Oil demand is sensitive to the overall economy, so it will be important to monitor closely for changes in the rate of growth as certain geographies are exhibiting signs of a slowdown.The digital asset class has been soaring since its lows in 2022, and there are no signs that its rise will slow in 2024. Wall Street has begun to embrace digital assets and many Bitcoin ETFs have filed for SEC approval this year.

