Unlocking Efficiency: How Ambassador's Word-Of-Mouth Marketing Costs 45% Less Than Ads

Ambassador brings something new to the digital marketing space with a word-of-mouth strategy that takes an organic approach. It gets customers excited about a brand's products and services and it costs 45% less than most digital ads."Our marketing program is affordable because customers do the work. We get them excited about our client's companies and give consumers the tools to promote them. The organic approach puts businesses in a positive light," says Jeremy Foreshew, Ambassador's Chief Marketing Officer.The platform's referral marketing software creates unique share and QR codes that customers can easily share online and in person. The codes can be added to mail fliers, yard signs, receipts, and other attributes. They also offer an ambassador portal asset library of videos, images, and audio clips that advocates and influencers can use to promote clients' businesses.Their personalized landing pages are customized to share information about clients' products and services with ambassadors. Their tracking and attribution features help clients manage ambassadors and monitor KPIs so they can optimize referral strategies.Ambassador also offers a customer loyalty platform. Their customer engagement software allows clients to create rewards and loyalty programs that boost purchase frequency, repeat purchases, and annual spending. Clients can create a customizable space where members can engage, earn loyalty points, share referral codes, win badges, and more.The platform has become a favorite with fast-growing brands. It is easy to set up and integrate with existing systems. It offers advanced tracking and analysis for optimal transparency. Its customizable branding and multiple rewards options set a trajectory for client success.Ambassador's word-of-mouth strategies offer an innovative digital marketing approach. Clients will boost engagement and save money on their marketing efforts. The platform's unique methods inspire customers to talk about the brands that get them excited.About AmbassadorAmbassador Software is based in Seattle, WA. They are AICPA/SOC accredited. Their agent list includes some of the fastest-growing and most respected brands.

