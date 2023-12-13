OBH Partners With Beckman Coulter To Improve Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One Brooklyn Health

BROOKLYN,, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- One Brooklyn Health (OBH) Brookdale Hospital Campus Laboratory and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, are delighted to announce their new joint partnership. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the healthcare services provided by OBH, specifically supporting lab diagnostics by implementing innovative solutions. Beckman Coulter's advanced diagnostics technologies and the proprietary Performance Partnership program, combined with OBH's commitment to accessible healthcare, will help improve patient outcomes in the communities they serve. This partnership highlights our shared vision of delivering high-quality and comprehensive care.A key element of the advanced technology is the DxA 5000 Laboratory Automation System, a state-of-the-art, high-throughput automation system that improves test processing speed. The DxA 5000 ensures rapid and consistent turnaround time (TAT) and offers comprehensive pre-analytical sample quality assessment. Notably, since OBH installed the DxA 5000 automation system on November 9, 2023, there has been an improvement in the laboratory's TAT for tests. This installation marks a substantial step toward transforming the laboratory into a Center of Excellence.The unveiling of this state-of-the-art system will be on Wed. Dec. 13, 2023, at 10 am at the One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Campus, 1 Brookdale Plaza, 2nd Floor Laboratory, Brookdale, NY.“Our state-of-the-art DxA 5000 laboratory automation system supports our mission to provide greater access to high-quality medical care and keep our communities healthy. Because of the collaboration between Beckman Coulter and our expert laboratory team, OBH has realized a dream.” Dr. Sandra Scott, Interim Chief Executive Officer One Brooklyn Health.“We are proud to be able to offer our patients the highest quality of care with the installation of the DxA 5000 Laboratory Automation System,” said OBH Chairman Dept of Pathology Dr. Akhtar Cheema.“This system, along with Beckman Coulter's Performance Partnership program, will help us to provide faster and more accurate results, which will ultimately improve patient care.”Beckman Coulter's Performance Partnership is a collaborative program designed to enhance operational, clinical, and financial outcomes for health systems. The program focuses on providing tailored solutions leveraging Beckman Coulter's deep diagnostics and lab operations expertise to drive hard-dollar savings through workflow and resource optimizations.VP of Global Performance Partnership at Beckman Coulter, John McCarthy adds,“One Brooklyn Health is of tremendous importance to the Brooklyn community and an organization that we couldn't be prouder to partner with to deliver high-quality patient outcomes. We are excited to embark on this transformative journey together by aligning our cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and business models with One Brooklyn's extraordinary vision, staff, and leadership. We look forward to a future where our combined efforts make a meaningful and positive impact on the operations of the labs in this health system and the wellbeing of the people in this vibrant community.”ABOUT ONE BROOKLYN HEALTH:Established in 2016, One Brooklyn Health, Inc (OBH) aims to enhance and preserve healthcare services in Central Brooklyn and East Brooklyn. Comprised of Interfaith Medical Center (IMC), Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (BHMC), and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (KJMC), OBH is committed to delivering the highest quality and widest range of healthcare services to the community. With a comprehensive network of primary, behavioral health, pediatric, geriatric, sickle cell, podiatry, and maternal health services, OBH strives to meet various healthcare needs. Additionally, OBH operates Schulman S. Schachne Institute for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Brookdale and Rutland Nursing Home at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, along with senior citizen housing at Arlene and David Schlang Pavilion at Brookdale.ABOUT BECKMAN COULTER DIAGNOSTICS:A global leader in clinical diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services.Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher's science and technology leadership puts Beckman Coulter Diagnostics' solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

Sharon Leid

One Brooklyn Health

+ +1 3475276463

...