Unveiling The Growth Trajectory: Global Printing Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global printing market is gearing up for significant growth, with a projected increase from $330.82 billion in 2022 to $344.19 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $388.33 billion in 2027, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 3.1%.

Packaging in E-commerce: A Driving Force

Rising E-commerce Drives Printing Demand:

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the printing market is the escalating demand for packaging in the e-commerce sector. Custom-printed packages are becoming increasingly prevalent, especially among the expanding landscape of e-commerce retailers. For instance, U.S. Census Bureau data highlights a substantial increase in U.S. retail e-commerce sales during the third quarter of 2022. This surge in e-commerce is expected to be a significant catalyst for the printing market's expansion in the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Focus

Innovations Steer Competitive Edge:

Technological advancements have emerged as a pivotal trend in the printing market, with major companies dedicated to introducing new technologies for a competitive advantage. A notable example is Markem-Imaje, a Switzerland-based provider of traceability solutions, launching the MiVistaTM platform in 2022. This IoT-powered platform offers self-support and helpdesk printer services, streamlining coding processes and providing benefits like self-sufficiency, automated risk monitoring, and advanced remote diagnostic capabilities.

Rise of Digital Inkjet Printers:

The adoption of digital inkjet printers is on the rise due to their faster printing rates compared to traditional printers. Digital inkjet printers utilize minute jets of ink to form characters, offering enhanced efficiency and reliability in comparison to their traditional counterparts.

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific Leads the Charge:

As of 2022, Asia-Pacific claimed the lion's share in the printing market, showcasing its dominance in this dynamic landscape. North America secured the second-largest region in the market share, reflecting the global reach and influence of the printing industry.

Printing Market Segmentation Insights

Diverse Types, Technologies, and Applications:

1) By Type: Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing

2) By Technology: Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, OffSet Printing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Other Applications



Printing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Printing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printing market size, printing market drivers and trends, printing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and printing market growth across geographies. The printing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

