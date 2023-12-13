Navigating The Dynamic Landscape Of The Global Cards And Payments Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving realm of global finance, the cards and payments market demonstrated significant growth, surging from $833.27 billion in 2022 to $903.22 billion in 2023, boasting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Projections indicate this upward trajectory will persist, propelling the market to $1238.14 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 8.2%.

Combatting Fraud: Technological Innovations and Security Guidelines

Cards and payments companies are proactively addressing the challenges posed by fraud, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and formulating stringent guidelines. In this endeavor, payment service providers and merchants are implementing a spectrum of solutions, encompassing Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance, EMV technology, 3-D Secure services, tokenization, biometrics, and end-to-end encryption. To stay ahead of the evolving landscape of card fraud methods, the National Retail Federation (NRF) continuously updates its security guidelines.

Market Leaders and Technological Adoption

Major players influencing the cards and payments market landscape include industry stalwarts like American Express, Banco Santander, Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Apple, China Construction Bank, and Intesa Sanpaolo. Technological adoption and innovation remain pivotal in shaping the competitive edge of these market leaders.

Regional Dynamics and Comprehensive Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the epicenter of the cards and payments market size, with Western Europe securing its position as the second-largest region. The global analysis encompasses a comprehensive view, incorporating regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Diverse Segmentation to Cater to Varied Applications

The global cards and payments market is intricately segmented to cater to diverse applications and institution types:

.By Type: Cards, Payments

.By Institution Type: Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions

.By Application: Food And Groceries, Health And Pharmacy, Restaurants And Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Tourism, and Other Applications

.Subsegments further enrich this segmentation, covering Credit Card, Debit Card, Charge Card, and Prepaid Card.

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cards & payments market size, cards & payments market drivers and trends, cards & payments market major players, competitors' revenues, cards and payments market positioning, and cards and payments market growth across geographies. The cards & payments market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

