Nagaland Police Busts One Of Largest Drug Trafficking Network Involving NE States, Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Dec 13 (IANS) The Nagaland Police have busted one of the largest drug-trafficking networks spreading across northeastern states and Punjab, Director General of Police Rupin Sharma said on Wednesday.

The DGP said that two drug peddlers from Manipur were arrested from Sechu Zubza in Kohima district on Wednesday and some heroin was recovered from their possession.

"Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the two accused are suspected to have trafficked around 60 kg of heroin worth about Rs 400 crore within one year,” the police chief told the media at the police headquarters.

Sharma said the police have so far nabbed 12 persons who are part of this multi-state drugs network and the traffickers belong to Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam.

The drug trafficking networks is mainly active in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Punjab as well as possibly other states of the country, he added.

He said that the case is under thorough investigation and added that there might be many other people involved in this multiple states' network, which would be unearthed soon.

Sharma said that since January, a total of 318 cases have been registered and 456 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Nagaland has a 215-km unfenced international border with Myanmar and has inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and both are being used by the drug peddlers for illegal trade of various drugs and other contrabands besides arms and ammunition.

--IANS

sc/vd