Fresh Complication Over Sujay Bhadra’S Voice Sampling As Hospital Proposes New Test

Kolkata (IANS) A fresh complication has cropped up over the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal, as the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where Bhadra is presently admitted, has proposed a new test to evaluate his cardiac condition.

Sources said the medical team at the SSKM under whose supervision Bhadra's treatment is going on has now suggested stress myocardial perfusion scan, also termed as nuclear test stress.

In medical definition, it is a kind of imaging test which is done to show how well blood is flowing through the heart muscle and how well the heart muscle is pumping.

The development comes just a day after Bhadra was shifted to the general ward on Tuesday night from the ICU.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing his case had strengthened the security in the ICU by deputing two of its officers there, in addition to the two armed CISF personnel already posted there.

Now with the hospital suggesting a fresh medical test, ED officials feel it might further delay Bhadra's voice sampling test.

Last week, ED officials had reached SSKM to shift Bhadra to the ESI Hospital run by the Centre to conduct the medical examinations required before a voice sampling test.

However, they were informed that the accused was shifted to the ICU the night before after he complained of chest pain. Later, it was learnt that since the beds for adults in the ICU were already occupied, Bhadra was allotted a bed that is supposed to be reserved for children.

