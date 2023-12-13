1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market 2023 Gaining Popularity In Significant Country By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market research report 2023 includes Supply and Demands of the market, Research Methodologies, Manufacturing Cost, Raw Materials data. This Report Provides size, volume scale, challenges, chain analysis and forecast period up to 2030.

The 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 89 pages, tables, and figures, the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market during the review period.

Alfa Aesar

Beijing Qisong Biotechnology

BLDpharm

INNEX Scientific

MedKoo Biosciences

P C Chem

Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology

In order to establish defined biomacromolecular systems for mineralised tissue applications, type I collagen was functionalised with 1,3-phenylenediacetic acid (Ph) and investigated at the molecular, macroscopic and functional levels. The solvothermal reactions of 1,2-bis(imidazol-1?-yl)ethane (bime), 1,3-phenylenediacetic acid, 1,4-phenylenediacetic acid), 1,2-phenylenediacetic acid with different metal ions gave rise to four novel helical coordination polymers.

The global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid include Alfa Aesar, Beijing Qisong Biotechnology, BLDpharm, INNEX Scientific, MedKoo Biosciences, P C Chem, Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology and Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid.

The 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Tons) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market. These include slower 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Purity 97%

Purity 98% Purity 99%



Medicine

Chemical Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market?

What is the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acids during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 Purity 97Percentage

1.2.3 Purity 98Percentage

1.2.4 Purity 99Percentage

1.3 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Region

3.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Alfa Aesar

7.1.1 Alfa Aesar 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alfa Aesar 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Alfa Aesar 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Alfa Aesar Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Alfa Aesar Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology

7.2.1 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.2.2 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Beijing Qisong Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BLDpharm

7.3.1 BLDpharm 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.3.2 BLDpharm 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BLDpharm 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 BLDpharm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BLDpharm Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 INNEX Scientific

7.4.1 INNEX Scientific 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.4.2 INNEX Scientific 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.4.3 INNEX Scientific 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 INNEX Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 INNEX Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 MedKoo Biosciences

7.5.1 MedKoo Biosciences 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.5.2 MedKoo Biosciences 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.5.3 MedKoo Biosciences 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 MedKoo Biosciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 MedKoo Biosciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 P C Chem

7.6.1 P C Chem 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.6.2 P C Chem 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.6.3 P C Chem 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 P C Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 P C Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology

7.7.1 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shanghai Xian Ding Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology

7.8.1 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Production Mode and Process

8.4 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Distributors

8.5 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Customers

9 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Dynamics

9.1 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Industry Trends

9.2 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Drivers

9.3 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Challenges

9.4 1,3-Phenylenediacetic Acid Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



