Global L-Shikimic Acid Market 2023 [Latest Report] | Driving Growth Through An Economic Downturn By 2030

The L-Shikimic Acid Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global L-Shikimic Acid market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The L-Shikimic Acid Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 93 pages, tables, and figures, the L-Shikimic Acid Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the L-Shikimic Acid Market during the review period.

ALB Technology

Biosynth Carbosynth

BOC Sciences

CNH Technologies

Freshine Chem

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

P C Chem

SincereChemical Zehao Industry

Shikimic acid (Shikimate), more commonly known as its anionic form shikimate, is an important biochemical intermediate in plants and microorganisms. Shikimic acid is a precursor for: the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosineï1⁄4indole, indole derivatives and aromatic amino acid tryptophanï1⁄4many alkaloids and other aromatic metabolitesï1⁄4tannins, flavonoids, and lignin.

The global L-Shikimic Acid market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for L-Shikimic Acid is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for L-Shikimic Acid is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of L-Shikimic Acid include ALB Technology, Biosynth Carbosynth, BOC Sciences, CNH Technologies, Freshine Chem, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, P C Chem, SincereChemical and Zehao Industry, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for L-Shikimic Acid, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding L-Shikimic Acid.

The L-Shikimic Acid market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Tons) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global L-Shikimic Acid market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the L-Shikimic Acid manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The L-Shikimic Acid market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the L-Shikimic Acid market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the L-Shikimic Acid market. These include slower L-Shikimic Acid market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The L-Shikimic Acid market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Purity 97%

Purity 98% Purity 99%



Medicine

Chemical Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the L-Shikimic Acid market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the L-Shikimic Acid Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the L-Shikimic Acid market?

What is the L-Shikimic Acid market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the L-Shikimic Acid market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for L-Shikimic Acids during the period of 2023-2030?



1 L-Shikimic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 L-Shikimic Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 Purity 97Percentage

1.2.3 Purity 98Percentage

1.2.4 Purity 99Percentage

1.3 L-Shikimic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global L-Shikimic Acid Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of L-Shikimic Acid, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global L-Shikimic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global L-Shikimic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of L-Shikimic Acid, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of L-Shikimic Acid, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of L-Shikimic Acid, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 L-Shikimic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 L-Shikimic Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest L-Shikimic Acid Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 L-Shikimic Acid Production by Region

3.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of L-Shikimic Acid by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of L-Shikimic Acid by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global L-Shikimic Acid Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Region

4.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America L-Shikimic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe L-Shikimic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific L-Shikimic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa L-Shikimic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa L-Shikimic Acid Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global L-Shikimic Acid Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ALB Technology

7.1.1 ALB Technology L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.1.2 ALB Technology L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ALB Technology L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 ALB Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ALB Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Biosynth Carbosynth

7.2.1 Biosynth Carbosynth L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.2.2 Biosynth Carbosynth L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Biosynth Carbosynth L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Biosynth Carbosynth Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Biosynth Carbosynth Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BOC Sciences

7.3.1 BOC Sciences L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.3.2 BOC Sciences L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BOC Sciences L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 BOC Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BOC Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CNH Technologies

7.4.1 CNH Technologies L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.4.2 CNH Technologies L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CNH Technologies L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 CNH Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CNH Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Freshine Chem

7.5.1 Freshine Chem L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.5.2 Freshine Chem L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Freshine Chem L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Freshine Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Freshine Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Glentham Life Sciences Limited

7.6.1 Glentham Life Sciences Limited L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.6.2 Glentham Life Sciences Limited L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Glentham Life Sciences Limited L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 Glentham Life Sciences Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Glentham Life Sciences Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 P C Chem

7.7.1 P C Chem L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.7.2 P C Chem L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.7.3 P C Chem L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 P C Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 P C Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SincereChemical

7.8.1 SincereChemical L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.8.2 SincereChemical L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SincereChemical L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 SincereChemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SincereChemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zehao Industry

7.9.1 Zehao Industry L-Shikimic Acid Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zehao Industry L-Shikimic Acid Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zehao Industry L-Shikimic Acid Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Zehao Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zehao Industry Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 L-Shikimic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 L-Shikimic Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 L-Shikimic Acid Production Mode and Process

8.4 L-Shikimic Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 L-Shikimic Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 L-Shikimic Acid Distributors

8.5 L-Shikimic Acid Customers

9 L-Shikimic Acid Market Dynamics

9.1 L-Shikimic Acid Industry Trends

9.2 L-Shikimic Acid Market Drivers

9.3 L-Shikimic Acid Market Challenges

9.4 L-Shikimic Acid Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



