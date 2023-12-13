NGS Market 2024 Demand, Share, Growing 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global report NGS Market provides overview of the market segmentation, size, share, new innovations information up to that point. This market report trends may have evolved since 2024-2031 consulting more recent sources for the most up-to-date information. The NGS market is highly dynamic and continuously evolving to meet the demands of the industry. It is essential for manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive and enable further advancements in market technology.

Get a Sample PDF of the report -

The market is segmented in the study by the leading companies and brands, region, types ( NovaSeq,NextSeq,Sequel,Nanopore ), and applications ( Academic Institutes and Research Centers,Hospitals and Clinics,Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,Others ). It offers a thorough study that includes chances for corporate growth, obstacles to overcome, and new trends. Ask for Sample Report

Who are the world's leading manufacturers in the NGS industry?

TOP Manufactures in NGS Market are: -



Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN(Germany)

Macrogen(South Korea)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK) Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Key players in the NGS market are powerful corporations that have a big impact on the direction of the sector and its expansion. These players frequently pioneer new product innovations, industry trends, and technological improvements.

What Are the Different Types of NGS on the Market?

NGS market Types :



NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel Nanopore

Types aid in providing a thorough comprehension of the varied landscape inside the NGS market. It's important to remember that classifications may change as technology develops and consumer patterns shift analysis details each product type's production, sales, price, market share, and growth rate./p>

What are the factors driving applications of the NGS Market?



Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others

These applications demonstrate how flexible NGS is and how they may improve visual experiences in a variety of contexts and fields study is concerned with the current state and future prospects for important applications and end users, as well as the consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, depending on end users and applications.



Enquire before purchasing this report -

Brief Description of NGS Market:

The massively parallel sequencing technology known as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the biological sciences. With its ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible Analysis and Insights: Global and United States NGS MarketThis report focuses on global and United States NGS market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global NGS market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, NovaSeq accounting for percent of the NGS global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Academic Institutes and Research Centers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an percent CAGR throughout this forecast period's complex genomic research questions demand a depth of information beyond the capacity of traditional DNA sequencing technologies. Next-generation sequencing has filled that gap and become an everyday research tool to address these questions NGS Scope and Market SizeNGS market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NGS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028 United States market, this report focuses on the NGS market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States by Type NovaSeq NextSeq Sequel NanoporeSegment by Application Academic Institutes and Research Centers Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies OthersBy Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia A Company Illumina (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Pacific Biosciences of California (US) BGI (China) PerkinElmer (US) Agilent Technologies (US) QIAGEN(Germany) Macrogen(South Korea) Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK) Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

NGS Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NGS in these regions,



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The COVID 19 pandemic had a significant effect on the industry globally and altered the market environment. The post-and pre-COVID market conditions, the influence on the market, and significant changes in industry as a result of the pandemic are all covered in the report. It also explains why the market was able to bounce back successfully after the COVID 19 hit.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Request a Sample Copy of the Report

Key Takeaways from the Global NGS Market Report:

Market Size Estimates : NGS market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2018-2030

Market Trends and Dynamics : NGS market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict : Influence of global inflation and Russia and Ukraine War on the NGS market

Segment Market Analysis : NGS market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2018-2030

Regional Market Analysis : NGS market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the NGS Market : Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Trade Flow : Import and export volume of the NGS market in major regions.

NGS Industry Value Chain : NGS market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Key Question Covered in this NGS Market Research Report

What are the most popular applications of NGS and how are they evolving?

What are the challenges faced by companies in the NGS market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How is the adoption of e-commerce platforms impacting the growth of the NGS market?

What is the market share of the leading companies in the NGS market?

How are changes in government regulations affecting the NGS market?

Purchase this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) -

Detailed TOC of Global NGS Market Research Report 2024

Table of Content

1 NGS Market Overview

1 Overview and Scope of NGS

1.2 NGS Segment by Type

1.3 NGS Segment by Application

1.4 Global NGS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 NGS Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NGS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.2 Global NGS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.3 Global NGS Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.4 Global NGS Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2024

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of NGS, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of NGS, Product Type and Application

2.7 NGS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 NGS Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global NGS Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

3.2 Global NGS Global NGS Sales by Region: 2018-2029

3.3 Global NGS Global NGS Revenue by Region: 2018-2029

3.4 North America NGS Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5 Europe NGS Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6 Asia Pacific NGS Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7 Latin America NGS Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8 Middle East and Africa NGS Market Facts and Figures by Country

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global NGS Sales by Type (2018-2029)

4.2 Global NGS Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

4.3 Global NGS Price by Type (2018-2029)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global NGS Sales by Application (2018-2029)

5.2 Global NGS Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

5.3 Global NGS Price by Application (2018-2029)

6 Key Companies Profiled

Continue...

About Us:

Business Growth Reports is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Business Growth Reports

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ; ...

Web: