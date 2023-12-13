NGS In Agrigenomics Market 2024 Outlook, Growth Rate [Size, Share]

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global report NGS In Agrigenomics Market provides overview of the market segmentation, size, share, new innovations information up to that point. This market report trends may have evolved since 2024-2031 consulting more recent sources for the most up-to-date information. The NGS In Agrigenomics market is highly dynamic and continuously evolving to meet the demands of the industry. It is essential for manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive and enable further advancements in market technology.

The market is segmented in the study by the leading companies and brands, region, types ( NovaSeq,NextSeq,Sequel,Nanopore ), and applications ( Academic Institutes and Research Centers,Hospitals and Clinics,Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,Others ). It offers a thorough study that includes chances for corporate growth, obstacles to overcome, and new trends.

Who are the world's leading manufacturers in the NGS In Agrigenomics industry?

TOP Manufactures in NGS In Agrigenomics Market are: -



Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Ontario Genomics

Genome Atlantic

LGC

BGI

Neogen

NuGen Technologies

Eurofins Genomics Arbor Biosciences

Key players in the NGS In Agrigenomics market are powerful corporations that have a big impact on the direction of the sector and its expansion. These players frequently pioneer new product innovations, industry trends, and technological improvements.

What Are the Different Types of NGS In Agrigenomics on the Market?

NGS In Agrigenomics market Types :



NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel Nanopore

Types aid in providing a thorough comprehension of the varied landscape inside the NGS In Agrigenomics market. It's important to remember that classifications may change as technology develops and consumer patterns shift analysis details each product type's production, sales, price, market share, and growth rate./p>

What are the factors driving applications of the NGS In Agrigenomics Market?



Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others

These applications demonstrate how flexible NGS In Agrigenomics is and how they may improve visual experiences in a variety of contexts and fields study is concerned with the current state and future prospects for important applications and end users, as well as the consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, depending on end users and applications.



Brief Description of NGS In Agrigenomics Market:

The rising world population has resulted in an increase in the demand for food, while there has been an increase in the loss of crop and livestock-based food due to genetic concerns and climatic factors. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which further stresses on the need to employ advanced technologies so that we can ensure sustainable productivity growth in agriculture. Agrigenomics provides an effective solution to the rising concerns by improving the productivity factor of the farmers. Agrigenomics helps the farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions Analysis and Insights: Global and United States NGS In Agrigenomics MarketThis report focuses on global and United States NGS In Agrigenomics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global NGS In Agrigenomics market size is estimated to be worth USD 1102.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1627.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, NovaSeq accounting for percent of the NGS In Agrigenomics global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Academic Institutes and Research Centers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an percent CAGR throughout this forecast period food security gaining increased importance in the worldwide scenario, the government of various countries across the globe are promoting the use of technologies like genomics and sequencing in the field of agriculture. The process of relating the agriculturally important characteristics like meat quality with one or more genes is important for ensuring better farm-outputs. Agrigenomics also helps in improving aquaculture, where desirable characteristics like disease resistance, and increased stress tolerance can be induced in the aquatic organisms NGS In Agrigenomics Scope and Market SizeNGS In Agrigenomics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NGS In Agrigenomics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028 United States market, this report focuses on the NGS In Agrigenomics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States by Type NovaSeq NextSeq Sequel NanoporeSegment by Application Academic Institutes and Research Centers Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies OthersBy Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia A Company Illumina Agilent Technologies Ontario Genomics Genome Atlantic LGC BGI Neogen NuGen Technologies Eurofins Genomics Arbor Biosciences

NGS In Agrigenomics Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NGS In Agrigenomics in these regions,



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The COVID 19 pandemic had a significant effect on the industry globally and altered the market environment. The post-and pre-COVID market conditions, the influence on the market, and significant changes in industry as a result of the pandemic are all covered in the report. It also explains why the market was able to bounce back successfully after the COVID 19 hit.

Key Takeaways from the Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Report:

Market Size Estimates : NGS In Agrigenomics market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2018-2030

Market Trends and Dynamics : NGS In Agrigenomics market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict : Influence of global inflation and Russia and Ukraine War on the NGS In Agrigenomics market

Segment Market Analysis : NGS In Agrigenomics market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2018-2030

Regional Market Analysis : NGS In Agrigenomics market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the NGS In Agrigenomics Market : Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Trade Flow : Import and export volume of the NGS In Agrigenomics market in major regions.

NGS In Agrigenomics Industry Value Chain : NGS In Agrigenomics market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Key Question Covered in this NGS In Agrigenomics Market Research Report

What are the most popular applications of NGS In Agrigenomics and how are they evolving?

What are the challenges faced by companies in the NGS In Agrigenomics market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How is the adoption of e-commerce platforms impacting the growth of the NGS In Agrigenomics market?

What is the market share of the leading companies in the NGS In Agrigenomics market?

How are changes in government regulations affecting the NGS In Agrigenomics market?

Detailed TOC of Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Research Report 2024

Table of Content

1 NGS In Agrigenomics Market Overview

1 Overview and Scope of NGS In Agrigenomics

1.2 NGS In Agrigenomics Segment by Type

1.3 NGS In Agrigenomics Segment by Application

1.4 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 NGS In Agrigenomics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2024)

2.4 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2024

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of NGS In Agrigenomics, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of NGS In Agrigenomics, Product Type and Application

2.7 NGS In Agrigenomics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 NGS In Agrigenomics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

3.2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Global NGS In Agrigenomics Sales by Region: 2018-2029

3.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Global NGS In Agrigenomics Revenue by Region: 2018-2029

3.4 North America NGS In Agrigenomics Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5 Europe NGS In Agrigenomics Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6 Asia Pacific NGS In Agrigenomics Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7 Latin America NGS In Agrigenomics Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8 Middle East and Africa NGS In Agrigenomics Market Facts and Figures by Country

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Sales by Type (2018-2029)

4.2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

4.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Price by Type (2018-2029)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Sales by Application (2018-2029)

5.2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

5.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Price by Application (2018-2029)

6 Key Companies Profiled

Continue...

