Iris® Powered By Generali Announces Recipients Of Its Women In Technology Scholarship

Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of proprietary identity and cyber protection solutions, today announced the creation of its Women in Technology Scholarship program, providing financial assistance to women in – or those looking to enter – the technology industry along with the program's first two recipients. Iris also provided updates on some of the ongoing cybersecurity awareness initiatives they undertook this year and the

recognitions received from the Globee Awards and the Software Report.

In support of the larger technology industry, Iris has launched its Women in Technology Scholarship program. The goal of the program is to provide financial assistance to women aspiring to build a successful career in the field of technology and offer them an opportunity to connect with other professionals to sharpen their knowledge. In 2023, Iris selected two recipients of the award: Jennifer Castro, who will use the scholarship to enroll in a coding bootcamp with SheCodes, and Stephanie Martinez, who will use the financial assistance to continue her education at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

Erik Nienaber, CTO of Iris, commented on the scholarship program, "It's exciting that we're able to give back to the larger tech community by supporting a scholarship program that looks to bring more women into the space. We're proud to support two of many women looking to broaden their career prospects and learn more about this exciting field with these scholarships."

Regarding education and awareness, Iris also partnered with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) for the 20th Anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month to bring awareness to key best practices and resources for consumers and businesses. Iris also partnered with the NCA on their annual "Oh, Behave!" Cybersecurity Attitudes and Behaviors Report and authored weekly blog posts throughout the month that included cybersecurity and identity protection tips to help consumers practice safer online habits.

Additionally, Iris published its seventh annual Holiday ID Theft Shopping Survey , an annual report that tracks the biggest concerns of shoppers and consumers during the holiday season. The survey is intended to inform retailers, consumer brands, banks, credit card providers, and the general public alike about trends related to holiday shopping concerns, including the fact that profits can be increased while providing peace of mind – as 58% of respondents said they would be more likely to do business with those who offered ID protection services.

The company was also recognized by the Globee Awards in 2023, where it was recognized with a gold award for Security Software Company of the Year as a result of its incredible employee retention metrics and overall goals in the cybersecurity space. The company also received another Gold Globee for Best Workplace of the Year, as well as two bronze awards for its customer service and support department achievements. Iris was additionally recognized by the Software Report as one of the Top Software Companies of 2023 and included Iris CEO Paige Schaffer in its Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023 .

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the news, "Our team has always prioritized the security of consumers across the globe, which guides nearly all of our goals and projects as a company. I am incredibly proud that we are able to help promote women professionals in the field of technology. We're also humbled to continue to receive awards that recognize our achievements with respect to both our identity and cyber protection offerings and our commitment to an internal culture of excellence."

As 2023 draws to a close, Iris® Powered by Generali has many more informative initiatives and exciting launches planned to celebrate its twenty-year anniversary next year, with additional details to be announced soon.

