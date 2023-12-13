               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Elanders Changes Date For The Release Of The Year-End Report 2023


12/13/2023 9:04:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2023 to 31 January 2024, instead of 30 January 2024 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2023-12-13 Elanders Press release - Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023

MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107588617

