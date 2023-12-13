Momcozy Unwraps Best Christmas Gift Options For Expecting And New Moms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand organized a savings event for moms and those who love them to celebrate the season of giving with a selection of popular items

New York, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Momcozy is spreading the cheer by unveiling a sleigh-full of exclusive Christmas offers on items that are on the wish lists of many expecting and new moms. As a trusted companion for moms, Momcozy is thrilled to announce the“merry discounts,” available on select products in the Momcozy Flagship Store.

At Momcozy, the journey of motherhood is celebrated with a range of products meant to make life easier for moms and their little ones.

“This Christmas, we want to be a part of your joyous moments by offering incredible deals on our carefully curated products,” said a brand representative.“From self care to baby care essentials for home and outings, Momcozy has lots of thoughtful and functional gifts for expecting and new moms.”

During the Christmas savings event, shoppers can deck the halls with the following Momcozy Christmas picks. In addition to discounts available at the Momcozy Flagship Store, they can enjoy extra 20% off using these exclusive codes:



● Momcozy Hip Seat Baby Carrier : Use code KC9RC3WL

● Momcozy Baby Carrier Classic : Use code IE9Y8BK2

● Momcozy Postpartum Recovery Kit: Use code C8YUTJBR

● Momcozy F-shaped Pregnancy Pillow : Use code 4HPPD68V

● Momcozy Hooded Baby Towel . Use code PKIGRO7H ● Momcozy Muslin Fitted Crib Sheet . Use code VI8UODI6

The hip seat baby carrier and baby carrier classic are the perfect gear for moms to navigate the holiday hustle and daily life while bonding closely with their baby. Lightweight and versatile, the Momcozy Hip Seat Baby Carrier is ergonomically designed to place baby's hips in the pediatric-recommended "M" position. It is a lifesaver for mom's back and arms, distributing baby's weight evenly on their waist and hips. The Momcozy Baby Carrier Classic features an innovative crossed back-strap design and wide padded shoulder straps, providing unrivaled comfort for extended babywearing. Easy to put on, it allows for hands-free parenting with enhanced lumbar support for baby.

Momcozy's curated selection of Christmas gifts also features gifts for moms-to-be, like the Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit. This 19-piece set is a one-stop solution to postpartum care. It includes 12 pieces of self-absorbent disposable underwear, an upside-down peri bottle, four instant soothing ice pads, natural cooling foam, and a canvas bag. The Momcozy F-shaped pregnancy pillow is also a must-have on expecting moms' lists because it provides the ultimate comfort and whole-body support for pregnant women. The adjustable wedge pillow can accommodate moms' growing belly throughout pregnancy. Sleeping on the side is made much easier due to significant relief from discomfort associated with pregnancy, sciatica, fibromyalgia, gastric reflux, and more.

Baby bathtime and bedtime essentials are included in the selection as well. Both the hooded baby towel and the muslin fitted crib sheet are super soft and gentle against baby's delicate skin. The super absorbent towel removes water from the baby's skin quickly, keeping them warm, dry, and snuggly after a bath, while the breathable crib sheet made of 100% organic sheet wraps up the mattress all around. A strong elastic band around the periphery makes it easy to put on or take off the sheet and also ensures the sheet fits snugly the mattress.

To experience the joy of giving with Momcozy this Christmas, take advantage of these special offers in the Momcozy Amazon store.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

