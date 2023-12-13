(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global TIL Therapy Market was valued USD 65.5 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 358.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " TIL Therapy Market ”, by Types (Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Head and Neck Cancers), Component (T-Cells, B-Cells, Natural Killer Cells), Anatomy (CD3, CD8, CD16, CD56, CD4, CD57, CD169, CD68, FOXP3), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centres, Clinics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global TIL Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 65.5 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 358.8 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 27.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Types , Component, Anatomy, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Autolus Therapeutics Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Eli Lilly and Company Novartis AG Oxford Biomedica

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on TIL Therapy Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The global TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy market is experiencing robust growth as a result of advancements in cancer immunotherapy. TIL therapy involves harvesting immune cells from a patient's tumor, expanding and activating them outside the body, and then reintroducing them to target and attack cancer cells. This personalized approach has gained traction in the oncology field, particularly for the treatment of solid tumors. The market is characterized by a surge in research and development activities, with pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms investing heavily in novel TIL therapies. The growing prevalence of various cancers worldwide has intensified the demand for innovative and effective treatment options, driving the expansion of the TIL therapy market. Key players in the industry are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships to accelerate clinical trials and bring new therapies to market faster. Furthermore, regulatory approvals for TIL therapies have provided a significant boost to market growth. The continuous exploration of combination therapies, including TIL therapy with other immunotherapies or traditional treatments, is a prominent trend. Despite challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for specialized infrastructure, the TIL therapy market is poised for sustained expansion as the medical community recognizes its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes.

Major Vendors in the Global TIL Therapy Market:



Autolus Therapeutics

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica

Pfizer Inc.

Precision Biosciences

Seeking Alpha

bluebird bio, Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Merck KGaA

Request for Discount @

Growing Incidence of Solid Tumors

The growing incidence of solid tumors stands as a prominent driver propelling the expansion of the TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy market. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of various solid tumors, including melanoma, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, among others. This surge in cancer cases has created a pressing need for innovative and effective treatment modalities, and TIL therapy has emerged as a promising solution. Solid tumors pose a substantial challenge in traditional cancer treatment approaches, often exhibiting resistance to standard therapies. The personalized nature of TIL therapy, which involves harnessing the patient's own immune cells to target cancer, has garnered attention as a breakthrough strategy for addressing solid tumors. As the demand for therapies capable of effectively combating these challenging malignancies grows, TIL therapy, with its potential to target a diverse array of solid tumor types, becomes a critical component in the oncological armamentarium. The increasing recognition of TIL therapy's efficacy in addressing solid tumors has spurred research and development initiatives, attracting investments from pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms. The alignment of TIL therapy with the rising incidence of solid tumors underscores its pivotal role in meeting the unmet medical needs of a growing population of cancer patients worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing Incidence of Solid Tumors Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy

Opportunities:



Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Discovery Continued Technological Advancements

Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Discovery

The integration of personalized medicine and the discovery of biomarkers represents a significant opportunity within the TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy market. As the field of oncology moves toward a more individualized treatment approach, TIL therapy aligns itself as a key player in the era of personalized medicine. The ability to tailor TIL therapy to the unique characteristics of each patient, considering their specific tumor profile and immune response, opens new dimensions in the quest for precision medicine. Biomarker discovery is at the forefront of this opportunity, offering a pathway to identify specific indicators that correlate with favorable treatment responses. The identification of reliable biomarkers enables clinicians to predict which patients are most likely to benefit from TIL therapy, optimizing treatment strategies and improving overall patient outcomes. This approach not only enhances the therapeutic efficacy of TIL therapy but also contributes to minimizing potential side effects by ensuring a more targeted and patient-centric treatment paradigm.

Moreover, the synergy between personalized medicine and TIL therapy encourages the exploration of innovative strategies to enhance treatment effectiveness. The ongoing research in genomics, proteomics, and other omics fields provides a wealth of data to further refine and optimize TIL therapy, maximizing its potential as a tailored and highly effective immunotherapeutic option. As the TIL therapy market evolves, the emphasis on personalized medicine and biomarker-driven strategies offers a promising avenue for advancing precision oncology and transforming the landscape of cancer treatment.

The market for TIL Therapy is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant force in the market for TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy, reflecting a confluence of factors that have propelled the region to the forefront of this burgeoning sector. The robust leadership position can be attributed to a combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a supportive regulatory environment. The United States, in particular, has emerged as a key hub for TIL therapy advancements, boasting a robust ecosystem of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies spearheading innovative research in cancer immunotherapy. The region's proactive approach to fostering collaborations between academic institutions, industry players, and healthcare organizations has accelerated the pace of clinical trials and propelled the commercialization of TIL therapies.

Furthermore, the well-established healthcare reimbursement systems in North America contribute to the widespread adoption of novel therapies, including TIL therapy, by ensuring financial accessibility for patients and incentivizing healthcare providers. The region's dominance is also underscored by a high prevalence of cancer cases, necessitating cutting-edge solutions like TIL therapy to address the evolving landscape of oncological care.

The Cervical cancer Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Types the TIL Therapy market is segmented into Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Head and Neck Cancers. Cervical cancer emerges as a dominating segment in the TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy market, reflecting the critical need for advanced treatment options in this specific oncological domain. The prevalence of cervical cancer, coupled with its challenges in traditional treatment approaches, positions TIL therapy as a promising solution. TIL therapy's ability to harness the patient's immune cells and target cervical cancer effectively addresses the limitations of conventional treatments. This focused application underscores the potential of TIL therapy in revolutionizing the landscape of cervical cancer treatment, offering new hope to patients facing this particular form of malignancy.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cancer Diagnostics Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cancer Stem Cells Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |