LBMC Employment Partners Announces Partnership With Tennessee Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm Also Named Top Employee Benefits Consultant for Third Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Employment Partners , a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), HR outsourcing, payroll service bureau and benefits broker based in Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce it has joined the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association (TMA) as an Affinity Partner. The strategic partnership follows the announcement that LBMC Employment Partners was named a 2023 Top Employee Benefits Consultant by Mployer Advisor for the third year in a row, earning the distinction as one of only 12 providers in Tennessee.

The partnership with Tennessee Chamber/TMA further reinforces LBMC's commitment to the business community across Tennessee.“As the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Manufacturers Association, we represent business and industry statewide, and we are excited about partnering with LBMC to provide companies access to top-tier human resource management services,” said Sarah Burnett, Chief of Staff and Director of Foundation, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“We are honored to join forces with the Tennessee Chamber and are thankful for the opportunity to provide valuable HR support and resources to its esteemed members. We are equally excited to be recognized as a Top Employee Benefits Consultant by Mployer Advisor for the third year in a row. Through our relationships with both organizations, we look forward to further contributing to Tennessee's thriving economy through continued partnerships with the business community,” said Sharon Powlus , President/CEO, LBMC Employment Partners.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association serves as the voice of diverse business and manufacturing trade interests on employment and economic issues across Tennessee and fosters relationships in the business community for the economic health of the state.

Mployer Advisor is a leader in connecting employers and employees to great benefits. The firm's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on industry experience, company size, online ratings and reviews and recognizes those with a track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers.

About LBMC Employment Partners

LBMC Employment Partners, LLC, a member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is a world-class professional services firm. LBMC Employment Partners provides a comprehensive suite of human resource-related services to businesses, including Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services, HR Outsourcing (HRO), Payroll, Payroll Tax Outsourcing, Human Resource Consulting, Employee Benefits, and ACA Compliance Consulting. As a proud partner and authorized reseller of UKG Ready, LBMC Employment Partners helps clients be successful by offering a full suite of automated, scalable tools through this unified Human Capital Management system. LBMC Employment Partners is also the only Tennessee-based PEO to receive the Certified Professional Employment Organization (CPEO) designation in the first round of IRS certifications. For information on joining our PEO or to learn more about how we can help your business, visit . All services referenced in this press release are offered by LBMC Employment Partners, LLC. LBMC Employment Partners, LLC, is part of the LBMC Family of Companies and is an independent entity with services and products being provided exclusively by LBMC Employment Partners, LLC.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm , one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 850 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC's experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmc or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

Attachment

LBMC Employment Partners is pleased to announce it has joined the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry as an Affinity Partner.

CONTACT: Lisa Namm LBMC 6153092356 ...