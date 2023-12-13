Noname Security Expands Leadership Team To Drive Company's Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer, Chief of Staff, and Vice President of R&D sets the stage for momentous growth and increased innovation in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced the appointment of Yossi Dagan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Einat Idan as Chief of Staff, and Arie Sholomon as Vice President of Research and Development (R&D).



As key members of the executive team, Yossie, Einat and Arie will report to CEO Oz Golan. Yossi will oversee the company's growth strategy as it continues to expand its global presence, and Einat will drive cross-functional operational activities across the organization. In his capacity, Arie will spearhead research and development initiatives, driving the company's mission to advance API security innovation and enhance competitiveness.

"Today signifies a pivotal milestone for Noname Security as we elevate our focus on strategic business investments, propelling our business growth to align with the dynamic shifts in the business landscape and the escalating demands for innovative API security solutions," said Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security.“With decades of combined experience and a shared commitment to advancing Noname's success, we take immense pride in welcoming Yossi, Einat, and Arie to our expanding team."

With over 20 years of experience as a finance executive, Yossi has a proven track record of navigating successful, large-scale IPOs and public companies in the U.S. and Israel. Yossi has held CFO roles at Pomvom (TASE: PMVM), Matricelf (TASE: MTLF), and Top Image Systems, and a senior financial management role at Imperva.

In a career spanning over two decades, Einat has a successful history of steering customer-centric businesses toward profitability, streamlining operational processes and fostering customer success. Prior to joining Noname Security, Einat was the Senior Director, Americas Global Services at Commvault, Head of Americas Professional Services and Head of Project Management Office for Professional Services at RSA Security (acquired by Dell EMC). Einat also held various other roles, including leadership positions in software engineering within the public sector and startup companies.

Arie joins Noname Security after more than six years at Deep Instinct, a malware detection and storage protection security company, where he served as the VP of R&D for over two years. He also led R&D for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and most recently served as the Principal Data Scientist at Pagaya, a financial technology company. With nearly 15 years of experience overseeing R&D functions, Arie specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies that secure, automate, and digitize processes across various industries.

According to the recent 2023 API Security Disconnect report, 78% of organizations have experienced an API security incident in the last 12 months. In response to escalating challenges configuring and securing APIs, Noname Security introduced significant enhancements to its award-winning API Security Platform , deployed the industry's first API security platform for the U.S. federal government and highly regulated industries, and launched a new version of its Active Testing solution.

In addition to 2023 product innovations, the company also announced the promotions of Michele Shear to VP of Channel Sales and Aner Morag to VP of Product and Technology. Noname also formed strategic alliances with IT powerhouses IBM , Intel and Wiz .

Noname Security continues to hire as the demand for API security increases. To learn more about the company or apply for open positions, visit .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across four pillars - Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

