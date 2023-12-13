Marilyn Redmond Of Angelica's Gifts To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDGEWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Most of us believe we are destined to live a certain life so we follow what society dictates how we should live and frantically search far and wide for true happiness. But how can we realize that true joy is found from within, and we actually have the ability to attain it by tapping into our true authentic selves? Human beings have more control over their destiny than they believe, and the fact is we can achieve what we aspire when we grow, develop, thrive, heal, and live with love and compassion.

As a highly regarded healer, Marilyn Redmond's life mission is focused on restoring the planet mind, body, and spirit. Her incredible work as an ordained minister, spiritual counselor, past life regressionist, past life therapist, and teacher has led her on many paths to help her clients. She also channels Ascended Masters, Archangels, and our loved ones who have passed over to the other side which gives us incredible comfort and assurance. Marilyn is the author of 11 books, including Road to Success; Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You; Roses Have Thorns; and The Real Meaning of 2012: A New Paradigm for Bringing Heaven to Earth, Finding Reality Beyond Fear, and her latest book called Spark of Truth.

The Spark of Truth is another eye opener and with determination, perseverance, and her own well documented research, Marilyn has sought to open our eyes to the very truth of how much are we literally being lied to and brainwashed for centuries our own government and media.

Marilyn has learned the truth that has surreptitiously been hidden from because she says, we have been programed for over 2000 years to live in fear and trepidation by the illuminati in order to manipulate, brainwash, and control us. Fear has played a tremendous role in blinding us from truth sand we need to let go of our fear -based mind that has enslaved us. Through the remarkable breadth and depth of her research, she releases this hidden information because we need to recognize the truth so we can move out of our old paradigm and shift to a higher level of consciousness and the reality of who we are and what the world is all about.

Marilyn says life is about energy, vibration, frequency, and our consciousness. When we are vibrating at a higher level, we feel lighter, joyful, and more at ease, whereas lower vibrations make us feel dense, dark, and heavily burdened. Marilyn says the government has literally programmed us through education, religion, and medicine to be in low vibration of fear. Thus, we need to raise our inner consciousness and move our vibration into a higher frequency of the unconditional love of our creator therefore we don't have to be in oppression or live in self-preservation. What has kept us oppressed is the deep dark energy that has been in charge of the planet. Indeed, it is a form of slavery.

Through Marilyn's incredible books, YouTube channel, lectures, and healing work, she teaches us that love is boundless and infinite. She emphasizes how we need to live in the now rather than recreating the past over and over so that finally, delicately, and with self-assuredness we move into the life we are really designed to be living.

Besides her inspiring and informative healing and speaking engagements, all of Marilyn's books are about how we can move into the purity and divine light.

She continually reminds us that love is everything and our most powerful healer not the money we make, the car we drive, or where we live. When we love unconditionally it touches the true essence of who we are creating a ripple effect throughout the universe that encourages us to walk towards inner peace, tolerance, kindness, and self-acceptance.

In her newest eye-opening book, The Spark of Truth, Marilyn explains the history of how government infiltration came into existence and in the second part of the book she details the recurrent, sinister ways it affects our lives either through our educational system, the food we are eating, our health care system, etc. Why is fluoride, a known toxin, in our toothpaste and drinking water? Why are chemtrails prevalent? Why are there GMOs in our food?

According to Marilyn, we are living a very melancholy state where the powerful elite plan to control the population and depopulate the earth with those that don't benefit the elite. One day however it will be a world of unity, community, and love. Through self-awareness however we can keep ourselves healed and thriving not just surviving.

Presently, we are battling a spiritual war and dark energy, Marilyn says, hence why there is so much chaos and upheaval. But the wonderful news is we are entering into a new spiritual vibration of unconditional love so we will no longer be living in oppression. New forms of leadership and illuminati are on the horizon. All this is explained in detail in her latest book.

Remember, Marilyn tells us, when we know more of who we really are we are gently healing our soul. Marilyn is in fact a soul healer.

Marilyn urges us not to live in fear and how we can collectively change the world.

Her books also send out a strong message and it is this: In order to relieve the fear all of those horrible atrocities we have been programmed from the government to live by, we need to forget the past and live one day at a time so we are cleaning out all the old energy. Love ourselves she says by letting go of the past and staying healthy. With her warmth, practical, and delicate highly intelligent nature, Marilyn will continue to bring awareness and lay the groundwork for future generations to live in absolute peace and unconditional love.

Close Up Radio will feature Marilyn Redmond in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 13th at 2pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday December 20th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook