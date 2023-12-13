Kentucky Teen To Share Her Shriners Children's Story On“CMA Country Christmas”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shriners Children's Lexington Patient Featured in 14th Annual CMA Country Christmas.

“CMA Country Christmas” Airs December 14 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Kentucky teen will see her love for country music and her passion for Shriners Children's mission come together this holiday season as she makes a guest appearance on“CMA Country Christmas.” The special TV event airs on ABC stations across the nation on December 14 at 8 p.m. EST and includes one-of-a-kind musical performances from well-known country artists. During the show, sixteen-year-old patient ambassador Madison shares how the care she received at Shriners Children's Lexington transformed her life and how music helped her recovery process.Madison was born with a bone difference in her feet (extra navicular bones) that made standing, running or playing sports/activities difficult. She went to two other orthopedic surgeons who couldn't help her before becoming a patient at Shriners Children's and undergoing several surgeries to help eliminate the pain when she walks. She has always loved singing but she learned to play guitar while recovering from her foot surgeries. Madison wrote an original song about her Shriners Children's care experience which she performs in front of a CMA award-winning country artist, which will be featured as part of the Christmas special.“This experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it's something I've dreamed about since I was a little girl,” Madison said.“It's given me the opportunity to share my story with so many people and bring other children to Shriners Children's. It means the world to me knowing that my story and the song I wrote may help change someone else's life like mine was.”For the past three years, Madison has been an active Patient Ambassador for Shriners Children's, sharing how the nonprofit pediatric healthcare system got her back on her feet and playing the sports she loves. Madison's doctor, Ryan Muchow, M.D., at Shriners Children's Lexington, said her story is a testament to the nonprofit healthcare system's mission of helping kids to live their fullest lives.“We're really proud of Madison for not only making the best of what life has dealt her but recovering from it and becoming a true inspiration for other kids,” Dr. Muchow said.“She is a really active kid who likes sports and performing in front of others and we wanted to make sure she never had to avoid doing things she loves because of her foot pain. Her first performance was actually for other patients here at Shriners Children's Lexington so it's been incredible to see all that she's accomplished since then.”This will be the 14th year for the“CMA County Christmas” special which airs on ABC on December 14 and can also be viewed the following day on Hulu and Disney+.ABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN'S:Shriners Children's improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.

