Naperville Dentist Debunks Four Myths About Porcelain Veneers

David R. Newkirk, DDS, a cosmetic dentist in Naperville, IL, debunks four myths about porcelain veneers – a widely-celebrated example of cosmetic dentistry.

- Dr. NewkirkNAPERVILLE, IL, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David R. Newkirk, a Naperville cosmetic dentist with three decades of experience, notes that porcelain veneers have become increasingly popular in recent years as a cosmetic dental solution . According to Dr. Newkirk, these thin shells of porcelain are custom-designed to fit over the front surface of teeth, improving their appearance by addressing issues like discoloration, chipping, or misalignment.“Despite their popularity, there are several misconceptions and myths surrounding porcelain veneers,” Dr. Newkirk continues. Below, he addresses some of the most common myths and provides accurate information about this dental procedure.1. Porcelain veneers break easily.According to Dr. Newkirk, porcelain is known for its strength and durability. While veneers may not be as strong as natural teeth, he continues, they are typically still highly resilient and can normally withstand normal biting and chewing forces.“With proper care – including regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups – porcelain veneers can last for many years,” states Dr. Newkirk.2. Porcelain veneers require extensive tooth preparation.While a small amount of enamel often needs to be removed to accommodate the thickness of the veneers, this is usually minimal, Dr. Newkirk says.“Dentists aim to preserve as much natural tooth structure as possible,” he explains.“With proper preparation, the tooth can retain its strength and the veneer can be bonded securely.”3.Porcelain veneers are difficult to maintain.Contrary to certain beliefs, maintaining porcelain veneers is generally quite straightforward, the Naperville dentist explains.“Veneers typically require no special care beyond good oral hygiene practices,” he says, adding that regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental visits are essential for the long-term health of veneers.4. Porcelain veneers do not look natural.Another very common misconception about porcelain veneers is that they look overly artificial. In reality, states Dr. Newkirk, porcelain veneers are designed to emulate the natural appearance of teeth.“Veneers are custom-made for each patient, and dentists consider factors like tooth color, shape, and size when crafting them,” he continues.“Additionally, modern advancements in dental technology and materials have made it possible to create veneers that closely resemble natural teeth.”Dr. Newkirk states that he is always happy to discuss such misconceptions about oral health procedures in order to provide a clearer understanding of what these treatments can – and cannot – entail. Moreover, Dr. Newkirk encourages patients who are interested in veneers to meet with a qualified dentist who can assess their specific needs.“Remember,” he concludes,“accurate information is key to making informed decisions about dental health.”About David Newkirk, DDSLoyola University alumnus David Newkirk, DDS is proficient in numerous examples of cosmetic, restorative, general, and advanced dentistry. Highlights of his thirty years in practice include serving as the Saudi royal family's dentist and working as a professor at two distinguished institutions, the Northwestern University School of Dentistry and Dawson Academy for Advanced Dental Study. A member of numerous dental associations (such as the American Dental Association, the Chicago Dental Society, and the Illinois State Dental Society), Dr. Newkirk has attended continuing education courses at the L.D. Pankey Institute and the Seattle Center for Advanced Dental Study. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about the practice, please visit napervillecosmeticdentistry.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Naperville Cosmetic Dentistry1816 Bay Scott Circle, Suite #108Naperville, IL 60540(630) 717-9499Rosemont Media

