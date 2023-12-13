Austin Marketing Firm Showcases Results Of B2B Marketing Strategy Services For Technology Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launch Marketing's B2B marketing strategy and messaging services help companies increase engagement with target accounts.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused companies, offers B2B marketing strategy services to support businesses aiming to achieve a variety of results.Discover the impact of Launch Marketing's B2B strategy and messaging services for technology companies with two success stories that highlight a brand's expansion and up-leveling marketing activities:.Highly Targeted Messaging and Integrated Marketing Plan Result in Increased Engagement : When a security solution sought to drive more leads and support investor expectations, this company turned to Launch Marketing to help them uplevel their marketing activities. Launch evaluated the company's current marketing status and devised a plan that included refining their messaging, developing an integrated marketing plan and identifying a marketing technology solution to streamline their initiatives. Once a cohesive messaging framework was put in place, an integrated marketing plan was developed. Then campaigns were executed at the same time a martech solution was selected and implemented. The security company saw a 32% increase in website traffic, including a 400% increase in email referral traffic in the first month and a 300% additional increase in email referral traffic in month two..Launch Supports Brand's Expansion with Messaging, Branding and Collateral Development: When a proven leader in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry was expanding operations internationally, they knew they needed expert marketing guidance to elevate their messaging, brand and marketing materials to support their growth objectives, thus turning to Launch Marketing. Launch led the engagement which consisted of new company branding and product messaging that would resonate with the new target audience. The update included expanding the brand image and developing new sales enablement materials such as a sales presentation, brochure, video, business cards and event booth. With the addition and expansion of these company elements, the BPO leader was able to enter the new market with confidence."A strong marketing strategy with impactful messaging is the foundation of effective marketing efforts,” said Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing.“Launch helps companies better define their ideal customer profile and buyer personas to craft the best marketing strategy and compelling messaging to attract and engage targets. That's what makes the Launch approach special. We bring an objective perspective combined with years of experience and immerse ourselves with our client's products and services to uncover the unique value that each offering brings to their potential customers.”About Launch MarketingLaunch Marketing is a B2B Austin marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.

