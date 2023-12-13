Aromatique Welcomes Mallory Ramsey As Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aromatique , a leading name in the home fragrance industry, proudly announces the newest addition to its executive team. Mallory Ramsey, a veteran leader in the home fragrance industry, has accepted the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for this iconic brand.Mallory Ramsey comes to Aromatique with an extensive background in brand development, strategic marketing, and sales management having previously served as a leader in those individual roles including the position of Brand Manager for Curio Brands, The Parent Company of Capri Blue. With a track record of driving revenue growth and implementing innovative marketing strategies, she is poised to play a pivotal role in Aromatique's continued success. Her strategic mindset and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with Aromatique's commitment to excellence."I am thrilled to join the Aromatique family and contribute to the brand's legacy of excellence," said Mallory Ramsey.“Aromatique's commitment to quality and innovation aligns with my own values, and I am eager to lead the sales and marketing teams toward new heights of success."As the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mallory will spearhead initiatives to expand Aromatique's market reach, drive sales, and enhance the overall brand experience. Her responsibilities will include developing and executing comprehensive sales and marketing strategies, fostering key partnerships, and ensuring a cohesive brand presence across all channels."We are delighted to welcome Mallory Ramsey to Aromatique as our Vice President of Sales and Marketing," said Steve Lawrence, the CEO of Aromatique.“She not only brings extensive industry experience and a track record of success, but also energy and a fresh perspective. Mallory's dynamic leadership abilities will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving our brand forward. We look forward to the positive impact she will make on our team and the continued success of Aromatique."About Aromatique:Aromatique....Where Fragrance Becomes ArtR is the Creator of Decorative Fragrance and a leader in the home fragrance industry. The company, founded by Patti Upton more than 40 years ago in Heber Springs, Arkansas, is still combining the senses of sight and smell to make fragrances beautiful.Its products include handcrafted bags of decorative fragrance, candle collections, reed diffusers, room sprays, refresher oils, wax melts, AromaCards, and PURA products sold into some of the best retailers nationally and internationally. The brand's dedication to innovation and the art of fragrance has earned it a loyal following making Aromatique a beloved choice for those seeking exceptional fragrance products that transform spaces into inviting havens. Explore the diverse fragrance collections offered by Aromatique and discover the perfect scent to elevate your home ambiance.

