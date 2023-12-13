Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO Of AOG Institutional Fund Joins Pat Adrian For Nasdaq's Premier Episode Of Fund Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Institutional Fund (AOGFX)

- Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Institutional Fund (AOGFX)RESTON, VA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Out Now! Pat Adrian, CFA is joined in studio by Frederick Baerenz , President and CEO of AOG Wealth Management and the AOG Institutional Fund (AOGFX) , for the premier episode of Fund Focus, a web series by Nasdaq Fund Secondaries."Nasdaq has developed an intriguing technology solution to allow funds like AOGFX to invest in relatively illiquid assets in private equity, private credit, and real estate that are designed to capture an“illiquidity premium”. This technology could potentially allow product sponsors to provide more liquidity than the typical 5% per quarter often associated with Interval Funds, Non-Traded REITs, and Non-Traded BDCs. If widely adopted by product sponsors, this may encourage more investors to invest in less liquid asset types that don't closely correlate with publicly traded stocks, thereby providing helpful diversification", Fred explains.AOG Institutional Fund (AOGFX) provides exposure to a mix of registered investment companies and less liquid alternative/non-traditional investments through a closed-end interval fund structure. The fund invests in income-producing assets and assets selected for long-term capital appreciation.Through its investments in non-publicly traded assets, AOGFX provides an opportunity for accredited investors to access what is generally considered an institutional approach to investing. AOGFX currently features exposure to holdings focused in real estate, private credit, and private equity.View video here:Important DisclosureNo public market for Shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future.Investment in the Fund may be made only by prospective investors that are“accredited investors” within the meaning of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act.An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please 703-757-8020 or visit aogfunds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.Investment in the AOG Institutional Fund (“AOGFX Fund”) is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of a Shareholder's entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. An investor's participation in the Fund is a long-term commitment, with no certainty of return. No guarantee or representation is made that a Fund will achieve its investment objective, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Details of these and other risks can be found in the prospectus.Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.The AOG Institutional Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with AOG Wealth Management.For additional important investor information, please visit:

