Countdown To Christmas With Patrick Faucette In Lifetime's The Holiday Proposal Plan Premieres December 16, 2023 At 8/7C

Patrick Faucette plays Cliff Kravitz, the father to Tatyana Ali's character Sonny Kravitz in the Lifetime Christmas TV movie, "The Holiday Proposal Plan."

Lifetime's "The Holiday Proposal Plan," airs on December 16, 2023 at 8/7 Central starring Patrick Faucette, Tatyana Ali, and Jesse Kove.

Jesse Kove (Kip), Tatyana Ali (Sonny Kravitz), Robin Riker (Paulette Kravitz) and Patrick Faucette (Cliff Kravitz) on the set of Lifetime's The Holiday Proposal Plan airs on Dec. 16 and streams the following day.

Jake Helgren directed and wrote the Christmas rom-com starring Patrick Faucette who plays Cliff Kravitz, the father to Tatyana Ali's character Sonny

- Patrick Faucette, actor and New Jersey nativeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season kicks off with a heartwarming new movie from the Lifetime Network, "The Holiday Proposal Plan ," airing on December 16, 2023 at 8/7 Central. Starring Patrick Faucette , Tatyana Ali , and Jesse Kove, this romantic comedy brings joy and Christmas spirit.In The Holiday Proposal Plan, travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) and her ex-boyfriend Kip (Jesse Kove) are brought together to help their best friends Bree and Jarod get engaged. The catch? They must complete twelve holiday traditions from around the world at Sonny's parents' Cliff Kravitz (Patrick Faucette) and Paulette Kravitz (Robin Riker) snowy chalet. As they work together to create the perfect proposal, Sonny and Kip find themselves rekindling their own romance."This was my first Christmas movie, and it was just like I imagined it would be; fun, festive and even a little magical. All the snow that blanketed the mountains last year was the perfect backdrop for my mountain chalet," said Faucette who is known for his role as Benny's dad on the Tyler Perry TV show "The Haves and Have Nots," Amazon Studios' "Bosch: Legacy," BET+ "Forbidden Fruit," HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," numerous national commercials, and more. "Director/Writer Jake Helgren created a story filled with Christmas spirit. Working with Jake and his crew was great because they had the perfect balance of creativity and technical savvy to tell the story and get the perfect shots."The snow brought back wintertime memories of Faucette's hometown of Willingboro, New Jersey and watching one of his favorite sit-coms from the 90s. "It was great working with Tatyana Ali. I watched her grow up on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 90s, so it was nostalgic and exciting," Faucette remarked. "She a great actress and an awesome singer too! Yep, we did some Christmas caroling! It was super cold that day too!"This family friendly movie has something for all: laughter, love, and holiday cheer. Viewers will be taken on a journey around the world as Sonny and Kip experience different traditions and cultures, all while trying to make their friends' engagement unforgettable. With a talented cast and a joyous storyline, The Holiday Proposal Plan is a romantic must-watch this holiday season.This Season's feel-good movie begins the countdown to Christmas with Faucette and the rest of the cast.The Holiday Proposal Plan is produced by The Ninth House for Lifetime. Jake Helgren directs from his original script.ABOUT LIFETIME TVLifetime® is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning scripted series, nonfiction series and movies.ABOUT NICELY ENTERTAINMENTNicely Entertainment is a distribution and co-production company bringing quality TV series and movies to global audiences and markets around the world.

