Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh Achieves Green Globe Certification For Sustainable Excellence

- General Manager Peter HoesliSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh has recently been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification, a testament to their unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This achievement reflects their dedication to making a positive impact on both theie local community and the planet.General Manager Peter Hoesli said,“This Green Globe Certification is a milestone that highlights our dedication to creating a sustainable and responsible business model. We are proud to be at the forefront of the hospitality industry's sustainability efforts and will continue to innovate and lead by example.“As General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh, I am extremely proud of our team's commitment to achieving Green Globe Certification. This achievement shows our dedication to sustainability, and we remain committed to providing exceptional hospitality while minimizing our environmental impact,” added GM Hoesli.Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh has a zero single-use plastics policy and has eliminated their use, reducing the hotel's environmental footprint and contributing to a cleaner planet. To save on food waste a Winnow Food Waste Management System has been implemented to track consumption and waste. Waste that is produced across the property is sorted and managed in alignment with global best practices. And energy consumption has been significantly reduced demonstrating the hotel's commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh believes in giving back to the local community with food donation initiatives aimed to make a positive impact by supporting those in need and minimizing food wastage. Further contributing to the well-being of the community, the property organizes blood donation campaigns to support local healthcare initiatives.To bring healthier lifestyle choices to guests, employees and the community, the hotel actively participates in spreading awareness for No Tobacco Day. Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh also offers a diverse food selection on their menus including a variety of vegan and vegetarian options, catering to the growing demand for plant-based choices.To be more inclusive and support those with neurodiversity the hotel's management and employees are certified by IBCCES to have completed a thorough training on autism, enabling them to detect, react and make the stay of a person with autism as comfortable as possible.Throughout their supply chain Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh prioritizes the use of eco-friendly products. The hotels' commitment extends beyond their property as they opt for energy-efficient transportation and delivery methods, minimizing the carbon footprint. And local suppliers are always given preference, contributing to the growth of their community and reducing the environmental impact associated with long-distance transportation.For more information:Hadeel AloufiAssistant Marketing ManagerMӧvenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh3478 Northern Ring Road Exit 4Al Ghadeer DistrictRiyadh - 13311Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaMobile: +966 581326084hadeel@movenpickmovenpick

