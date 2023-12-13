NLC India Enters M-Sand Segment, Converting Mine Overburden To Construction Sand

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Integrated lignite mining-cum-power generation company NLC India Ltd is entering the manufactured sand (M-Sand) segment as a part of its green initiatives.

As per plans, NLC India has decided to get the sand that was dug up, and is technically called "overburden", while mining for lignite converted into building grade sand or M-Sand.

The M-Sand plant will come up at NLC India's Mine-1A site at Tamil Nadu's Neyveli.

According to NLC Chariman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, the contract has been awarded for execution and this environment-friendly green initiative would be further expanded in future.

The company said that the proposed plant is expected to produce civil construction Grade M-Sand of 2.62 lakh cubic metre per year from overburden from January 2024 onwards. The sand is expected to replace the river sand. Similar and higher capacity plants will be installed in other mines at Neyveli, in due course.

