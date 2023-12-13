BTCS Group Recognized For Exceptional Support For Small Businesses In Inc.'S Power Partner Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media has unveiled the winners of its highly anticipated Power Partner Awards, a prestigious accolade celebrating commitment of B2B organizations towards supporting and nurturing the growth of small businesses. BTCS Group proudly joins a select group of 389 companies from various sectors, all acknowledged for their pivotal roles in propelling the success of small enterprises.



Inc Power Partner 2023

As a leading provider of process improvement and business intelligence, BTCS Group has consistently exemplified its dedication to empowering businesses with innovative solutions tailored to meet their unique needs. Serving as a trusted advisor and partner, BTCS Group

has been instrumental in guiding businesses within the

Consultant Management and Biotech

sector, enabling them to navigate the complex challenges of today's rapidly evolving business landscape.



Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media, emphasized the pivotal role of dependable B2B partners in fostering entrepreneurship, stating, "Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life."



"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the INC Power Partner Awards," said Jessica Douthit, CEO at BTCS Group. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, who continuously strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards and drive sustainable growth for our clients."



With a team of expert technical project managers, data engineers, and business analysts, BTCS Group remains

committed creating a lasting impact for its clientele. For more information on how BTCS Group is transforming the

Consultant Management

and

Biotech

landscape, please visit

.



To view the complete list, go to:





The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at



and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people

each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit

.



About BTCS Group:

BTCS Group is a leading process improvement and business intelligence firm dedicated to providing

innovative solutions that streamline operations and enable data-driven decision-making. With a focus on understanding client needs and delivering tailored strategies, BTCS Group continues to redefine industry standards and drive sustainable growth for businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit





Media Contact:

Jessica Douthit

BTCS Group

‪(619) 797-6433

369923@email4pr. com

SOURCE BTCS Group, Inc.