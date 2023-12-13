Delaware Selects Conduent To Implement Advanced Platform For Infectious Disease Tracking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maven® Disease Surveillance & Outbreak Management System enables state's Division of Public Health to securely monitor, track and report on infectious diseases and other public health threats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced that the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Division of Public Health (DPH) has selected the company's Maven ® Disease Surveillance & Outbreak Management System to replace its legacy public health surveillance systems. The agency will use Conduent's cloud-based technology platform to monitor, report and understand public health threats and infectious disease outbreaks as well as securely track patients and exposed communities.



“Our goal is to continuously improve how we protect our community's health in Delaware through the implementation of modernized information systems. Conduent's Maven platform provides a convenient and efficient way to capture data that we need to track infectious and other diseases and report the findings to impacted individuals, the local healthcare community, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Erica Smith, Interim State Epidemiologist.“We are pleased to partner with Conduent as we employ modernized technology solutions that improve the well-being of our communities.”

Maven is backed by two decades of proven outcomes, supported by a team of epidemiologists and used across 22 jurisdictions in the U.S., Europe and Australia to identify and manage developing threats to public health.

“We are focused on delivering excellent technology and services to Delaware's health department that enables transparency when monitoring and reporting on infectious diseases,” said Lydie Quebe, General Manager, Government Health Solutions at Conduent.“By deploying Maven and partnering with Delaware DHSS officials, we can enhance their ability to manage disease outbreaks that may arise.”

Organizations use Maven to monitor, track and report on deadly outbreaks like COVID-19, C. auris and Mpox and more than 100 other communicable diseases including Ebola, Zika, measles, tuberculosis, HIV/STDs, and influenza. Visit Conduent Government Health to learn more about the leading solutions and expert teams that are helping public health entities and the millions of people who count on them.

