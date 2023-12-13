Novozymes’ Updated Financial Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
2023_61_Updated_financial_calendar
MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107588544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.