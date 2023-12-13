Frac Sand Market To Reach US$ 14.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 7.4% CAGR - IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frac Sand Market 2024

The global frac sand market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2023 & expected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2032, growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Frac Sand Market Outlook 2024-2032:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled"Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global frac sand market.

How Big is the Global Frac Sand Market:

Market Overview:

Frac sand, short for fracturing sand, is a specialized type of high-purity quartz sand primarily used in hydraulic fracturing operations within the oil and gas industry. This sand serves as a key proppant, supporting fractures created in rock formations during the extraction process. Its unique properties, including high crush resistance and round grain shape, keep fractures open, allowing hydrocarbons to flow more freely. The demand for frac sand is closely tied to the expansion of unconventional oil and gas exploration, particularly in hydraulic fracturing operations. As these extraction techniques continue to evolve, the significance of high-quality frac sand remains integral to optimizing well productivity in the energy sector.

Global Frac Sand Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the expansion of unconventional oil and gas extraction. In line with this, the increasing demand for frac sand is intricately tied to the rise of hydraulic fracturing techniques in the oil and gas industry. As the exploration and production of unconventional resources, such as shale gas and tight oil, continue to increase globally, so does the demand for frac sand as a vital proppant in hydraulic fracturing operations. Furthermore, rapid advancements in drilling and completion technologies are crucial in market expansion. The shift towards longer horizontal wells and increased stage counts in hydraulic fracturing operations requires greater quantities of high-quality frac sand to maintain optimal well productivity.

The market benefits from ongoing innovations in extraction methods and proppant logistics, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of frac sand utilization in unconventional reservoirs. Besides, the regional expansion of unconventional oil and gas activities contributes significantly to the market growth of frac sand. Emerging shale plays and increased exploration in regions like Asia and Latin America amplify the global demand for frac sand, diversifying its market footprint. Moreover, the focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible extraction practices is influencing the market. As environmental regulations become more stringent, the industry seeks environmentally friendly frac sand options and sustainable sourcing practices, fostering the development of eco-friendly alternatives.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Frac Sand Industry are Given Below:

.CARBO Ceramics

.Emerge Energy Services

.Covia Holdings

.Hi Crush

.Source Energy Services

.U.S Silica

.Preferred Sands

.Badger Mining Corporation

.Mammoth Energy Service, Inc

.Smart Sand Inc.

.Chongqing Changjiang

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

.White Sand

.Brown Sand

.Others

Market Breakup by Application:

.Oil Exploitation

.Natural Gas Exploration

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

