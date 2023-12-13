Vutility Unveils Volttap Adapter For Voltdrop Power Metering Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vutility

VoltDrop, a non-intrusive real-time full-power metering solution

Enhancement Represents The Latest Evolution in Behind-the-Meter Energy Monitoring Solutions

- Micheal Austin, Chief Technology OfficerSANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vutility , Inc., a leading provider of real-time, behind-the-meter utility monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant product update and enhancement to its revolutionary VoltDrop power and energy metering product for electric systems with up to three phases. Vutility's latest addition, the VoltTap cable assembly, marks a breakthrough in non-intrusive, safe, rapid-installation energy monitoring, further solidifying Vutility's unrelenting focus to drive scalable innovations in the energy management and sustainability sectors.The VoltTap was conceived as a universal way of accessing industry-standard Rogowski-technology coils and current transformers (CTs) by using the same, standardized adapter – immediately expanding the potential use cases, increasing returns on investments and simplifying installation environments for Vutility's flagship VoltDrop offering. This enhanced cable assembly introduces new options to better accommodate tight spaces, providing users with increased flexibility and adaptability. The VoltTap is designed to accommodate various coil sizes and CTs, as well as expand the applications of Vutility's proprietary nano-layered HotDrop current transformers, offering a versatile solution for diverse installation scenarios.Key Features of VoltTap:1. Enhanced Flexibility: The VoltTap separates the VoltDrop's amperage and voltage sensor attachment locations, enabling alternative or existing voltage access and inputs from various sizes of Rogowski coils or CTs. This separation now allows for more flexible installation locations, particularly in tight spaces.2. Expanded Compatibility: VoltTap facilitates the use of both larger Rogowski coils (as large as 42 inches in circumference) and smaller coils (8-inch is a standard presently adapted) and supports higher amperages compared to previous VoltDrop models (up to 4000 amps), making it suitable for a broader range of applications.3. Innovative VoltSafe Technology: The VoltTap integrates Vutility's proprietary 4-in-1 VoltSafe voltage tapping option for non-intrusive, live-installation, precise voltage measurement. The VoltSafe technology ensures accurate and reliable real-time voltage, amperage and (plus and minus) power-factor readings on every phase, contributing to the overall effectiveness of energy monitoring.4. Streamlined Installation: With the VoltTap, the VoltDrop's installation becomes even more straightforward. The end sensor (either Rogowski coil or CT) is connected to the VoltTap by a separate cable, providing a hassle-free and rapid setup process, even in highly constrictive spaces.Vutility is pleased to announce that select partners and customers have been invited to test the new VoltTap-enabled VoltDrop, ensuring real-world validation and feedback. The company plans to release the VoltTap more broadly in Q1 2024, offering transformative and highly scalable options for behind-the-meter energy monitoring in nearly any operating environment."Our VoltTap, when paired with industry standard amp-sensors, enables access to our VoltDrop that will redefine how businesses and consumers submeter energy. We are excited to work with partners and customers to gather valuable insights during this pre-release phase," said Micheal Austin, Chief Technology Officer at Vutility. "This collaborative effort aligns with our commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users."The VoltTap, as an enhancement to VoltDrop, is poised to revolutionize behind-the-meter energy monitoring, allowing the VoltDrop to seamlessly integrate into a wider array of environments. Vutility remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in energy management, empowering businesses and consumers alike to make informed decisions for a more sustainable future.For more information about Vutility and the VoltTap-enabled VoltDrop, please email ....About Vutility:Vutility is a leading provider of real-time, IoT and cloud-enabled energy management solutions. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility's scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in a wide range of industries by and companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations. For more information, visit vutility.

