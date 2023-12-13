Higher Education Institutions Utilizing Compunetix For Virtual Student Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Compunetix, leading developer of innovative and engaging video communication solutions, is excited to announce our Video Call Center solution for virtual student services.The demand for virtual support services is increasing, as more students, educators, administrators, and staff recognize its benefits. Higher education is evolving; students have jobs, families, and other commitments that may prevent them from attending scheduled on-site meetings. Offering virtual, on-demand appointments can can increase engagement with higher education institutions for students from all backgrounds.Many educational institutions have created virtual student support centers that facilitate effortless collaboration for students and administrators. Some of the tasks that support centers can enable include class registration, academic advising, financial aid, and answering general questions. Creating an integrated, multi-modal virtual student lobby and support center can transform an institutions' workforce by enabling remote, face-to-face video communication that can improve efficiency and accessibility while also offering convenience to students and staff.Video Call Center (VCC) offers an advanced workflow solution for administrative services that provides one-click virtual access, with or without an appointment. VCC gives college administrators and staff the flexibility to meet with students from their home, office, or other convenient locations. VCC also generates metrics that can be analyzed to gain insights and make data-driven decisions. Colleges can leverage this data to identify bottlenecks, optimize student processes, and drive continuous improvement. Contact Donna Collins , Video Sales Manager, at ... to learn more!Compunetix workflow solutions are architected for future expansion through the use of system APIs for service integration and third-party enhancements, such as translation, transcription, or artificial intelligence language processing.Provide Higher Education Support Services Virtually.Enrollment.Admissions.Financial Aid.New Student Orientation.Student Recruitment.Academic Advising.Technical Support.Class RegistrationAbout Compunetix, Inc. For over 50 years, Compunetix has been delivering advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for service providers, government, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time. For more information, contact Robert Haley, Director of Marketing, at (412) 858-6209, or visit Compunetix at .

