NIA Searches Six Locations In Let Prisoners Radicalisation Case (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Bengaluru in a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

NIA spokesperson said that it carried out searches at six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, as part of NIA's continuing investigations into the case.

The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects.

The official said that its teams have seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting Rs 7.3 lakh during the searches, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

The three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, 1967 and Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

The official said that its probe has revealed that the Umar, Rabbani, Ahmed, Farooq and Junaid Ahmed had come in contact with LeT member and life convict, T. Naseer, during their imprisonment at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

"It was further found that T. Nazeer had radicalised and recruited these individuals for committing violent terror acts. And after their release from the Central Prison, these five accused, all of them habitual offenders, had conspired to commit terror acts under the leadership of Junaid Ahmed and on directions from T. Naseer," the official said.

The official said that Junaid Ahmed, who was absconding after being accused in a case relating to smuggling of red sandal wood in 2021, was in regular touch with the other accused through encrypted communication platforms.

"Junaid Ahmed had also provided funding to the others for collecting arms and ammunition and kept them in their safe custody," the official said.

The Bengaluru City Police had originally registered the case following seizure of arms and ammunition, including seven Pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine and 45 live rounds, along with four walkie-talkies.

Five persons were initially arrested and their interrogation had led to the arrest of one more, taking the total arrests so far in the case to six.

The NIA had taken over the custody of all the six arrested accused on taking over the case on October 25 this year.

