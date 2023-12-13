(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer safety concerns and regulatory frameworks will likely contribute to North America's demand for hospital disinfectant products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North American hospital disinfectant products market was worth US$ 3.1 billion in 2022. By 2031, the industry is expected to reach US$ 5.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. In recent years, international travel has made the spread of diseases easier, and this has raised concerns about disease globalization. The spread of infectious agents across borders requires effective disinfectants in healthcare facilities worldwide.

Healthcare providers place a high priority on patient safety. The use of disinfectant products can significantly reduce the risk of infection and ensure a safe environment during medical treatment. For instance, the American Health Association estimates that 33,356,853 people were hospitalized in 2022.

Request Sample of the Report:



North America Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Key Players

Research and development occurs in the region, mainly to develop innovative products. North American companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios and acquiring other companies. To reap lucrative revenue opportunities in North America, leading players are also reviewing the latest trends in the hospital disinfectant products market.



Colgate-Palmolive Company

Ecolab Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

3M Company

Belimed AG

Getinge AB

SAKURA SI Co. Ltd.

Steelco S.p.A.

STERIS plc

Terragene S.A. Tuttnauer

A robust infection control program is essential in the face of new and emerging infectious diseases. Pandemics and epidemics continue to pose a threat to healthcare facilities, emphasizing the need to disinfect them effectively.

Key Findings of the Market Report



The United States dominated the hospital disinfectant ecosystem in North America in 2022.

Based on products, hospitals are likely to increase their demand for liquid disinfectants.

North America's disinfectant industry may see increased demand for medium-priced products. North American disinfectant products might get a boost from surface cleaners.

North America Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Growth Drivers



Infections associated with healthcare are a major driver of the hospital disinfectant products market. Effective disinfectants are critical in controlling and preventing infections in healthcare facilities and hospitals. Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), impose strict requirements on disinfectant products. Hospital disinfectants must meet specific requirements for safety and efficacy in order to comply with these regulations.

Disinfection solutions have become more popular due to an increased awareness of infection control among healthcare professionals and the general public. Global health crises have highlighted the importance of preventing the spread of infectious diseases. With new hospitals and clinics being constructed, the market for disinfectants is growing. In order to maintain a hygienic environment, healthcare facilities need a growing number of hygienic products.

Various advanced disinfectant technologies are being developed as a result of ongoing research and development. Innovative products with enhanced antimicrobial activity, quicker application times, and a broader spectrum of efficacy are more likely to be adopted by hospitals. Hospital disinfectant product sales are growing due to the overall increase in healthcare spending around the globe. A high standard of hygiene can be maintained by investing in quality disinfectants by healthcare providers. Public health initiatives, both government and non-government, emphasize infection prevention and control. Because of these initiatives, effective disinfectant products are often funded and approved for use in healthcare facilities.

Ask Expert for the Research Report:



North America Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Regional Landscape



Disinfectant products for hospitals in North America are expected to experience significant growth. As infection control measures become more prevalent, disinfectant demand can increase.

Public health initiatives, along with market players and chronic diseases, are contributing to the development of this market. The number of hospital stays and surgeries associated with chronic diseases is on the rise, including coronary heart disease, cancer, and many others. Regulatory frameworks and policies are also expected to contribute to an increase in demand for hospital disinfectants in North America. For instance, in March 2023, Neogen Corporation revealed that the United States Environmental Protection Agency has approved further virucidal claims for its Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant.

Key Developments



In April 2023 , SC Johnson Professional introduced its FamilyGuard Brand of disinfectant solutions designed to sanitize hard, non-porous surfaces and help protect families against germs. For this project, FamilyGuard partnered with UCLA-trained pediatrician Tanya Altmann, FAAP. Children and pets are not excluded from the use of FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Spray and Disinfectant Cleaner, as both products are designed specifically for use in homes with children and pets. In October 2023 , Getinge purchased 100% of Healthmark Industries Co. Inc. for approximately US$ 320 million, strengthening its U.S. presence and facilitating growth overseas. Getinge's consumables, software solutions, and reprocessing capital equipment will complement the acquisition's sterile processing solutions for hospitals.

Global North America Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Liquid

Gel and Lotions

Spray and Foam

Wipes

Devices Others (soaps, powder, etc.)

By Price



Low

Medium High

By Application

Skincare



Skin Cleanser

Hand Sanitizer Others (Surgical Scrubs, Skin Conditioners, etc.)

Surface Cleaners



Toilet Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Surface Sanitizer Instrument Decontaminant Solution



Air Cleaners Water Cleaners



Water Disinfectant Solution Water Purification Products

Disinfectant Equipment & Accessories



Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

UV Disinfectant

Air Purifier

Water Sterilizer

Fogger Disinfectant Others (washers, flushers, etc.)

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales Indirect Sales

By Countries



United States

Canada Rest of North America

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hot Sauce Market - The global hot sauce market is expected to reach US$ 15.0 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031

Lens Cleaning Product Market - The global lens cleaning product market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email: ...