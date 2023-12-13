At A CAGR 58.5% | Crypto ATM Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 3,557.05 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crypto ATM Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crypto ATMs provides instant transaction & easier growing demand for cryptocurrencies, thereby driving the growth of the global crypto ATM market . Moreover, crypto ATMs does not require customers to have bank accounts and allow customers to make a single or several transactions via crypto ATM in the market. Moreover, increased adoption of cryptocurrencies among financial institutions & large corporations and growing presence of crypto cards, which accelerate consumer interest to earn rewards in a new way on everyday spending are some of the major trends in the market. Restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations are the largest end users that adopted crypto ATMs in their existing businesses.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto ATM market was estimated at $35.80 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs, surge in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, and rise in demand for cloud among financial companies drive the global crypto ATM market. On the other hand, concerns associated with data security & protection and higher investment & maintenance costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in cloud adoption in developing regions and several technological advancements in the technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

Consumers have increasingly invested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others during the pandemic, which in turn has impacted the global crypto ATM market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global crypto ATM market is analyzed across offering, type, coin, and region. By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global market. The software segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 61.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By hardware, the display segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global crypto ATM market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the ATM printer segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 63.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than half of the global crypto ATM market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 64.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global crypto ATM market report include BITCOIN DEPOT, Cash Cloud, Inc, RockitCoin, GENERAL BYTES s.r.o., Coinsource, Covault, LLC, Bitstop, Genesis Coin Inc., Kurant GmbH, and Lamassu Industries AG. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Display

ATM Printer

QR Scanner

Others

Software

By Type

One Way

Two Way

By Coin

Coin

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin

Ethereum (ETH)

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Dash

Tether (USDT)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong

Australia

Thailand

Taiwan

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

