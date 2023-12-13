Parliament 'Attack' Fallout: Security Tightened At Maharashtra Legislature In Nagpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Soon after the Parliament "attack" by four persons - including one from Maharashtra's Latur - on Wednesday stunned the country, the Nagpur police beefed up security within and outside the Legislature complex, where the Winter Session is currently underway.

As an immediate measure, additional police forces were deployed, checks and searches of people entering the complex were intensified and close watch was kept on the roads around the legislature.

Besides the legislature complex, similar security measures are likely to be implemented at other sensitive locations, government offices, homes or offices to top VIPs from the ruling and Opposition side, and other important dignitaries, not only in Nagpur, but other cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other important cities.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, called up Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth and directed him to probe the antecedents of one of the accused – Amol Shinde of Zari village in Latur – nabbed by the Delhi Police for the 'assault' on parliament.

Simultaneously, two teams of Latur police swooped on the dwelling of Shinde, 25, and launched a probe into his background. The police thoroughly searched his home for documents, literature or any other evidence that could give pointers pertaining to the Parliament incident. The apparently dazed father and mother told the police that their son had left home two weeks ago saying he was going to New Delhi. However, he did not provide any more information on his trip, they claimed.

More details are awaited on the background of Shinde - who is currently held by the Delhi Police along with the others - his motives, friends, relatives or acquaintances, any past criminal records, his possible connections with any questionable groups or organisations, or links with any political or non-political outfits, etc.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of curious but confused villagers, men, women and children, gathered a few metres away to watch the security operations outside the Shinde home that was cordoned off.

