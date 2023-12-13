Rs 28.69 Lakh Penalty Imposed For Flouting GRAP Norms In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 13 (IANS) Penalty of Rs 28.69 lakh has been imposed on 253 persons for violating the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms between October 1 and December 13.

These include fines imposed on 77 persons for non-compliance of GRAP norms, 36 violators of C&D dumping, 41 violators for carrying out construction work despite ban, 11 violators for burning garbage and 90 for garbage waste.

A team from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) visited multiple locations in the city during this period after several complaints were received from the residents of these places.

The complaints were related to flouting of GRAP norms, an official said.

"The MCG teams are constantly monitoring to spot the violators of GRAP norms, and fines are being imposed as per the rules. The construction projects that violate the environmental norms will be penalised to keep pollution under control,” said Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of MCG.

The violators were warned by the civic body officials to comply with environmental regulations in construction activities.

“The civic body is constantly spraying water in the area to prevent dust from blowing and the roads are being cleaned through machines. The civic body is working effectively to ensure compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan,” he said.

